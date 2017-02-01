Budget
Fertiliser stocks gain after FM Jaitley's comments on agriculture sector
Business Standard

Reuters | BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrives at the parliament where he is due to present the federal budget, in New Delhi (Photo: Reuters)

Here are the highlights of Jaitley's budget for the 2017/18 fiscal year that begins on April 1.

FISCAL DEFICIT

* The 2017/18 budget seeks to pursue prudent fiscal management to preserve financial stability

GROWTH

* Jaitley says India seen as an engine of global growth

DEMONETISATION

* Demonetisation "a bold and decisive measure", will make GDP bigger and lead to higher tax revenues - finance minister

* Hit to economy from government decision to outlaw high-denomination notes will be "transient", effects of demonetisation not expected to spill over to next year

* Pace of remonetisation has picked up and will soon reach comfortable levels

* Surplus money in the banking system will lower borrowing costs, increase credit flow

INFLATION

*Consumer price index inflation is expected to remain within the central bank's mandated range of 2 to 6%

SPENDING

* India to spend more in rural areas, infrastructure and poverty alleviation

* The government will continue process of economic reforms for the benefit of poor

* Allocation under MNREGA increased to Rs 48,000 cr from Rs 38,500 cr; highest ever allocation

*Dedicated micro-irrigation fund will b set up by NABARD to achieve goal of 'Per Drop More Crop'.Initial corpus will be Rs 5,000 crore

*Mission Antyodaya to bring 1 crore households out of poverty and to make 50,000 Gram Panchayats poverty-free: FM Jaitley

AGRICULTURE

* With a better monsoon agriculture is expected to grow at 4.1% in 2016/17

* Agricultural credit target fixed at 10 trillion rupees for 2017/18

*Total allocation for rural, agricultural and allied sectors for 2017-18 is Rs 1,87,223 cr, which is 24% higher than last year

*100% village electrification will be achieved by May 1,2018

*To complete 1,00,00,000 houses by 2019 for houseless and those living in kaccha houses

*Issuance of soil health cards have gathered momentum, will setup a mini lab in krishi vigyan kendras

FINANCE MINISTER COMMENTS

* "India stands out as a bright spot in the world economic landscape."

* "My approach in preparing the budget is to spend more on rural areas, infrastructure and poverty alleviation with fiscal prudence."

* "Signs of retreat from globalization have potential to affect exports from many emerging economies, including India."

