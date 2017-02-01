Shubhashis Gangopadhyay: Consistent with fiscal prudence

The November 2016 demonetisation was supposed to have identified black money. However, most Indians feel that that has not happened. So, everyone expected the Budget to shed light on how the budgetary policies will identify the black money that is surely still there in the economy. In particular, people expected the Budget to find new ways to collect tax from the non-compliant. And everyone felt that the way to improve compliance was to reduce direct tax rates — both corporate and personal income taxes. In addition to reducing the rate on the first taxable slab, the Budget ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?