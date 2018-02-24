Beyond Business News
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Theatre Olympics offering a national stage to indigenous theatrical forms
The heightened interest in vernacular theatre has also spurred research on the various forms - insights from these are further ...
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Umngot river in Dawki: Meghalaya's hidden jewel on India-Bangladesh border
As you enter the hilly region, lush green betel plantations on both sides welcome you and a text message appears on the phone: ...
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Meet Balkrishna Doshi, the Pritzker Prize winner and humane architect
Harshavardhan Neotia, chairman of the Ambuja Neotia Group, recounts how he met Doshi and how the path-breaking architect ...
-
March 09, 2018, Friday
Raise a glass! Next you check into hotel, your room might have wine on tap
About size of a large espresso machine, the latest in-room luxury preserves two opened bottles of wine for weeks at the perfect ...
-
March 09, 2018, Friday
Ritz-Carlton aims to remove herd-like mentality from ocean experience
When Ritz-Carlton, Marriott International's flagship luxury brand, unveiled its cruise concept last year, it was clear that the ...
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
The latest version of Audi Q5 is more stylish and powerful than before
The latest version of the Audi Q5 showcases the best of German engineering, says Joshua David Luther
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
TVS Apache RR 310 has the heart and soul of a fierce beast on the road
TVS Apache RR 310 is beyond the good looks and a premium feel, writes Joshua David Luther
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Jahan-e-Khusrau returns with Sufi poetry performed by some powerful voices
The lineup of the three-day festival includes performances by Shubha Mudgal, Hans Raj Hans, Kailash Kher, Malini Awasthi
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Dwelling on act of questioning at a philosophy boot camp in Uttarakhand
Unsurprisingly, Jahanbegloo's most evocative session was on forgiveness and revenge, and the most hotly contested one on God and ...
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
From JBL Flip 4 to Jabra Speak 710, five new devices you would love to have
Abhik Sen suggests five new devices for you to consider
-
March 02, 2018, Friday
France's Marion Bartoli returns with a new and more conventional serve
A shoulder impingement and a torn tendon, most likely caused by her unorthodox service motion, forced Bartoli to retire just ...
-
March 02, 2018, Friday
Fancy water bottles aren't worth the money, but they may change your life
Polly Mosendz tests several of the top offerings from the multibillion-dollar reusable water bottle market and finds an ...
-
March 02, 2018, Friday
How John Boyega went from 'Star Wars' stormtrooper to sci-fi producer
He is at the forefront of what he describes as a "movement" of young British actors
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
A guide to Oscar Best Pic nominees and why Call Me By Your Name stands out
This year, a surprisingly wide variety of styles and genres are represented in the nominees
-
February 24, 2018, Saturday
The mystery of Bihar's low crime rate
The chief minister claims the state has one of the lowest crime rates in the country, but police records and people paint a ...
-
February 24, 2018, Saturday
We've excess power but no access to it: Environment lawyer Ritwick Dutta
Environment lawyer Ritwick Dutta's first case was against Vedanta, where he represented the Dongria Kondh tribals seeking a ban ...
-
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Auroville turns 50: A township seeded in ideals, watered by utopian dreams
Aurovilians who grew up in The Experimental city all speak of how their childhood was marked by a sense of openness and ...
-
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Manoj Joshi on playing Chanakya: Why the strategist is relevant even today
The veteran actor has been playing Chanakya on stage for nearly three decades
-
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Altered Carbon is fitting TV adaptation of Richard Morgan's gripping novel
The TV series is superbly shot and the acting is adequate
-
February 24, 2018, Saturday
How eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia often go unrecognised
On the rise in India, eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia often go unrecognised and undiagnosed