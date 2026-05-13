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Home / India News / TVK govt wins trust vote in TN Assembly, AIADMK rebel group backs govt

TVK govt wins trust vote in TN Assembly, AIADMK rebel group backs govt

The main opposition DMK staged walk out before voting on the resolution

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Chandrasekar Joseph Vijay took oath as Tamil Nadu's new Chief Minister on Sunday.

As soon as the House convened, Chief Minister Vijay moved a vote of confidence resolution, and the MLAs belonging to all parties spoke on the motion

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 12:53 PM IST

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Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government won the trust vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday with support from parties including the Congress, VCK, and the AIADMK rebel faction led by leaders SP Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam.

As soon as the House convened, Chief Minister Vijay moved a vote of confidence resolution, and the MLAs belonging to all parties spoke on the motion.

Speaker JCD Prabhakar, after conducting division-wise voting, declared that the resolution moved by the chief minister seeking vote of confidence of the Assembly has won, and as many as 144 MLAs voted with the government, 22 MLAs opposed and five took a neutral stand, including the PMK and BJP.

 

The main opposition DMK staged walk out before voting on the resolution.

MLA S Kamaraj, expelled from AMMK, was among those who voted in favour of the government. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : joseph vijay chandrasekhar Tamil Nadu tvk tamilaga vettri kazhagam Tamil Nadu government DMK Congress

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 12:30 PM IST

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