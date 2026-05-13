TVK govt wins trust vote in TN Assembly, AIADMK rebel group backs govt

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government won the trust vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday with support from parties including the Congress, VCK, and the AIADMK rebel faction led by leaders SP Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam.

As soon as the House convened, Chief Minister Vijay moved a vote of confidence resolution, and the MLAs belonging to all parties spoke on the motion.

Speaker JCD Prabhakar, after conducting division-wise voting, declared that the resolution moved by the chief minister seeking vote of confidence of the Assembly has won, and as many as 144 MLAs voted with the government, 22 MLAs opposed and five took a neutral stand, including the PMK and BJP.

The main opposition DMK staged walk out before voting on the resolution.

MLA S Kamaraj, expelled from AMMK, was among those who voted in favour of the government.