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Red Fort blast case: NIA files 7,500-page chargesheet against 10 accused

All 10 accused, including the main perpetrator, Dr Umer Un Nabi (deceased), were linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an offshoot of the Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent, as per chargesheet

Security personnel work at the site of an explosion near the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 11, 2025

The chargesheet has been filed under relevant sections of the UAPA 1967, BNS 2023, Explosive Substances Act 1908, Arms Act 1959, and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984 | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 12:30 PM IST

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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a 7,500-page chargesheet against ten accused in the Red Fort area car bomb explosion case in which 11 people were killed, officials said on Thursday.

The high-intensity Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) blast that rocked the national capital on November 10 last year had also left several injured and caused extensive damage to property.

All 10 accused, including the main perpetrator, Dr Umer Un Nabi (deceased), were linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an offshoot of the Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), as per the chargesheet filed before the NIA special court at Patiala House Courts here, a statement issued by the NIA said.

 

AQIS and all its manifestations were notified as terrorist organisation by the Ministry of Home Affairs in June 2018.

NIA, which has unravelled a major Jehadi conspiracy through detailed scientific and forensic investigation, had found the accused, some of whom were radicalised medical professionals, to have been inspired by AQIS/AGuH ideology to carry out the deadly attack, an official statement said.

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The chargesheet has been filed under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Explosive Substances Act 1908, Arms Act 1959, and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984, it said.

Charges against Pulwama-based Dr Umer Un Nabi (deceased), an ex Assistant Professor of Medicine at Al-Falah University in Faridabad (Haryana), have been proposed to be abated, the statement said.

Apart from Dr Nabi, others named in the chargesheet are Aamir Rashid Mir, Jasir Bilal Wani, Dr Muzamil Shakeel, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather, Dr Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, Soyab, Dr Bilal Naseer Malla and Yasir Ahmad Dar, the probe agency said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Red Fort Bomb blast Delhi blast NIA

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 12:30 PM IST

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