Auto Expo 2016
Celebrities add to the shine of the mean machines
Katrina Kaif presented the stunning Jaguar XE, which rivals Mercedes-Benz C-Class
-
With a little over 5.26 lakh visitors, Auto Expo fails to pull crowds
Despite higher launches and unveilings at the event, footfall at the event was the worst in over two decades
-
Govt seeks auto industry's view on scrappage policy
Govt is ready to bring an incentive based scrappage policy for old vehicles
-
At Delhi Auto Expo, automakers show off their green side
New electric and hybrid vehicles on display as manufacturers plug into environment-friendly segment
-
Fiat hopes to piggyback on Jeep to revive fortune
The company hopes that Jeep will be able to provide the vital push it needs to remain afloat in the Indian market for the time being
-
Carmakers showcase future lineup at Auto Expo
Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and M&M draw visitors with a range of concept cars
-
Ready to adapt to govt norms: Jurgen Stackmann
Interview with Member of the board - sales and marketing , Volkswagen Passenger Cars
-
Compact segment our bread & butter: Y K Koo
Interview with MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor
-
Don't worry about BS-VI fuel, focus on R&D: Nitin Gadkari to auto cos
Automobile manufacturers have expressed doubts on whether BS-VI compatible fuel would be available in time
-
Maruti showcases mini SUV Ignis, Baleno RS
The cars are to be launched around the festive season
-
Yamaha sees no improvement in rural sales in 2016
Says a pick-up is unlikely before next year; company launches Roadster Motard Yamaha MT-09, priced at Rs 10.20 lakh
Mahindra & Mahindra showcases XUV Aero, Tivoli at Auto Expo
XUV Aero is a coupe-styled vehicle based on its premium sports utility vehicle SUV 500
Fiat rolls out hatchback Punto Pure at Rs 4.49 lakh
The vehicle will be available in both petrol and diesel variants; to take on Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10, Chevrolet Beat, among others
M&M launches new truck series, looks to double share in M&HCVs
Rolls out Blazo series as it targets market share to rise to 6%
Scania to double manufacturing capacity in 4 years
The company is aiming to increase market share in the luxury segment
