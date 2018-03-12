JUST IN
Katrina Kaif with a Jaguar XE at Auto Expo 2016 in Greater Noida on Wednesday

Celebrities add to the shine of the mean machines

Katrina Kaif presented the stunning Jaguar XE, which rivals Mercedes-Benz C-Class

With a little over 5.26 lakh visitors, Auto Expo fails to pull crowds
A superbike on display at Auto Expo 2016 in Greater Noida, Thursday, February 4 PTI
Anand Mahindra, CMD of Mahindra Group unveils the XUV Aero car during the Auto Expo 2016 in Greater Noida
Nitin Gadkari

M&M's XUV Aero on display at the Auto Expo

Mahindra & Mahindra showcases XUV Aero, Tivoli at Auto Expo

XUV Aero is a coupe-styled vehicle based on its premium sports utility vehicle SUV 500

Fiat Punto Pure

Fiat rolls out hatchback Punto Pure at Rs 4.49 lakh

The vehicle will be available in both petrol and diesel variants; to take on Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10, Chevrolet Beat, among others

M&M launches new truck series, looks to double share in M&HCVs

Rolls out Blazo series as it targets market share to rise to 6%

scania

Scania to double manufacturing capacity in 4 years

The company is aiming to increase market share in the luxury segment

