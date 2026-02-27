Auto PLI scheme distorted e2w market, excluded innovators: C-DEP report

The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile sector has created market distortions in India’s electric two-wheeler (e2w) industry, excluded innovation-led manufacturers and failed to convert cost advantages into export competitiveness, according to a report released on Friday by the Centre for Domestic Economy Policy Research (C-DEP).

The study said the scheme prioritised scale-based eligibility thresholds over innovation capability, product development and intellectual property creation, leading to unintended competitive distortions within the sector.

Approved by the Union Cabinet on September 15, 2021, the Auto PLI scheme has an outlay of Rs 25,938 crore over five years. It aims to promote domestic manufacturing of advanced automotive technologies through incentives linked to incremental sales. Of 115 applicants, 82 companies were approved. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) must sell at least Rs 125 crore worth of eligible vehicles in the first year and grow those sales by at least 10 per cent annually to retain benefits.

Impact on non-PLI players

The report said early-mover OEMs that pioneered e2w technology, invested heavily in research and development (R&D), achieved high domestic value addition (DVA), and built intellectual property portfolios remained excluded from the scheme.

Between FY23 and FY25, growth among non-PLI players fell sharply. Their sales growth declined from 407 per cent in FY22 to -33 per cent in FY24 and -11 per cent in FY25. The study attributed this to “market distortion arising out of PLI intervention”, which coincided with a shift in market leadership.

Non-PLI companies in the analysis included Ather, Ampere, BGauss, Revolt, Wardwizard, Purev, Kinetic Green and Okaya. PLI beneficiaries included Hero MotoCorp, Ola, TVS and Bajaj.

Export divergence

While India’s electric two-wheeler exports have grown in absolute terms, 77 per cent of export volumes were driven by non-PLI models, the study said. “This suggests that the scheme’s incentives have been primarily used to capture domestic market share rather than to develop export-ready technology platforms,” it noted.

Despite offering a 13–16 per cent cost advantage, PLI-approved models remained largely focused on the domestic market. The report warned that as global demand shifts towards electric mobility, India risks losing export share to Chinese manufacturers such as Yadea, Sunra, Aima, Niu, Tailg and CFMoto.

Innovation and localisation concerns

Patent filings and product development data indicated that a significant share of innovation activity originated from OEMs outside the PLI framework. The study highlighted limited participation by PLI beneficiaries in electric motorcycles and low-speed electric scooters used in delivery and fleet segments.

It also pointed to uneven access to incentives despite comparable domestic value addition levels. Some non-PLI OEMs meeting localisation norms under the PM E-DRIVE Phased Manufacturing Programme remained excluded from the Auto PLI scheme.

The report flagged the presence of “PLI squatters” — approved applicants that retain beneficiary status without significant production or sales — arguing that this locks fiscal space and limits entry for active, innovation-led manufacturers.

“In effect, by prioritising scale-based eligibility, the Auto PLI scheme has channelled support towards a limited set of manufacturers,” the report concluded, warning that this could reduce competition, weaken innovation and affect India’s long-term position in global electric two-wheeler markets.