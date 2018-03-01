March 12, 2018, Monday Shinzo Abe's government under fire as Japan scandal grips inner circle Finance Minister Taro Aso apologized and said an internal investigation was ongoing as opposition lawmakers called for him to ...

March 11, 2018, Sunday Ink thrown at Pakistan FM Khawaja Asif during PML(N) workers convention Khwaja Asif instantly pardoned the accused and called for his release

March 11, 2018, Sunday Xi Jinping can now be President for life: China's parliament removes limits With term limits gone, Xi Jinping can rule China until he retires, dies or is ousted

March 09, 2018, Friday Mauritius President Ameenah Gurib to resign over financial scandal claims When Gurib-Fakim took the honorary position of president in 2015 she became the first woman to do so in Mauritian history

March 07, 2018, Wednesday North-South Korea agreement stirs diplomatic angst in Japan Japan has maintained its call for "maximum pressure" on North Korea amid signs of easing the tension that began during the Winter ...

March 07, 2018, Wednesday Kandy riots: Sri Lankan govt blocks social media sites to subside violence A curfew was reimposed on Monday in two police divisions of Kandy district till Wednesday

March 07, 2018, Wednesday Gains from higher foreign investment would outweigh US-China trade spat Firms from countries including in Europe, Japan, South Korea and Singapore are keen to invest in China's financial sector

March 07, 2018, Wednesday Why Pakistan has troops in Saudi Arabia - and what it means for Middle East The two countries' close ties were tested in 2015 when the Pakistani parliament unanimously rejected a Saudi request for ...

March 06, 2018, Tuesday European Union considers 25% tariffs on US steel, jeans imports The list of targeted US goods, including motorcycles, jeans and bourbon whiskey sends a message to Washington about the potential ...

March 05, 2018, Monday As Congress moves to drop tariffs, some US companies cry foul Supporters of the so-called miscellaneous tariff bill, which unanimously passed the House of Representatives in January, say it ...

March 05, 2018, Monday After 40 years, US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson arrives in Vietnam During the four-day port call, the aircraft carrier's personnel will visit an orphanage and a centre for victims of Agent Orange

March 04, 2018, Sunday Syrian troops advance in rebel-held eastern Ghouta; capture 6 towns Meanwhile, no civilians have exited through a humanitarian corridor set up by Russia and the Syrian government nearly a week ago

March 04, 2018, Sunday US president Donald Trump jokes about his impeachment, mocks media While his speech was in joking tone, on North Korea, he quipped that he would not rule out direct talks with North Korean ...

March 04, 2018, Sunday Italy heads to polls; hung parliament most likely election outcome Italians are set to elect 630 members of the Chamber of Deputies and 315 members of the Senate under a new law

March 04, 2018, Sunday Trade war escalates: Trump threatens to slap retaliatory tariff on EU cars German automakers Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG and BMW AG build vehicles at plants in the United States

March 03, 2018, Saturday Maldives row: 3 opposition MPs detained, anti govt protest intensifies Police allegedly targeted family members of the jailed political leaders and brutally handled and pepper sprayed at close range

March 02, 2018, Friday New York banking regulator seeks Kushner Cos. loan details Kushner Companies said the inquiries were politically motivated and amounted to harassment