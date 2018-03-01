INTERNATIONAL POLITICAL NEWS
March 12, 2018, Monday
Shinzo Abe's government under fire as Japan scandal grips inner circle
Finance Minister Taro Aso apologized and said an internal investigation was ongoing as opposition lawmakers called for him to ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Ink thrown at Pakistan FM Khawaja Asif during PML(N) workers convention
Khwaja Asif instantly pardoned the accused and called for his release
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Xi Jinping can now be President for life: China's parliament removes limits
With term limits gone, Xi Jinping can rule China until he retires, dies or is ousted
March 09, 2018, Friday
Mauritius President Ameenah Gurib to resign over financial scandal claims
When Gurib-Fakim took the honorary position of president in 2015 she became the first woman to do so in Mauritian history
March 09, 2018, Friday
'Dotard' Trump to meet 'rocket man' Kim Jong-un: What this means for peace
After months of nuclear tension, belligerence, and back-and-forth threats and insults, US President Donald Trump is set to meet ...
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
North-South Korea agreement stirs diplomatic angst in Japan
Japan has maintained its call for "maximum pressure" on North Korea amid signs of easing the tension that began during the Winter ...
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Kandy riots: Sri Lankan govt blocks social media sites to subside violence
A curfew was reimposed on Monday in two police divisions of Kandy district till Wednesday
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Gains from higher foreign investment would outweigh US-China trade spat
Firms from countries including in Europe, Japan, South Korea and Singapore are keen to invest in China's financial sector
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Why Pakistan has troops in Saudi Arabia - and what it means for Middle East
The two countries' close ties were tested in 2015 when the Pakistani parliament unanimously rejected a Saudi request for ...
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
European Union considers 25% tariffs on US steel, jeans imports
The list of targeted US goods, including motorcycles, jeans and bourbon whiskey sends a message to Washington about the potential ...
March 05, 2018, Monday
As Congress moves to drop tariffs, some US companies cry foul
Supporters of the so-called miscellaneous tariff bill, which unanimously passed the House of Representatives in January, say it ...
March 05, 2018, Monday
After 40 years, US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson arrives in Vietnam
During the four-day port call, the aircraft carrier's personnel will visit an orphanage and a centre for victims of Agent Orange
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Syrian troops advance in rebel-held eastern Ghouta; capture 6 towns
Meanwhile, no civilians have exited through a humanitarian corridor set up by Russia and the Syrian government nearly a week ago
March 04, 2018, Sunday
US president Donald Trump jokes about his impeachment, mocks media
While his speech was in joking tone, on North Korea, he quipped that he would not rule out direct talks with North Korean ...
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Italy heads to polls; hung parliament most likely election outcome
Italians are set to elect 630 members of the Chamber of Deputies and 315 members of the Senate under a new law
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Xi Prez for life? China may okay proposal to scrap presidential term limits
National People's Congress to vote on scrapping term limit, fill top posts with president's allies
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Trade war escalates: Trump threatens to slap retaliatory tariff on EU cars
German automakers Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG and BMW AG build vehicles at plants in the United States
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Maldives row: 3 opposition MPs detained, anti govt protest intensifies
Police allegedly targeted family members of the jailed political leaders and brutally handled and pepper sprayed at close range
March 02, 2018, Friday
New York banking regulator seeks Kushner Cos. loan details
Kushner Companies said the inquiries were politically motivated and amounted to harassment
March 01, 2018, Thursday
China bans Winnie the Pooh, the letter 'N' after Xi's power grab
China's state-run news outlets have played down the move, as if in hopes that most Chinese simply will not notice, or care
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Japan PM Shinzo Abe, FM face pressure over a suspected cronyism scandal
Abe has repeatedly denied he or his wife did favours for school operator Moritomo Gakuen, which bought the land, and has said he ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Trump may tap ex-Microsoft CFO Christopher Liddell as top economic adviser
Gary Cohn resigned amid a internal clash over Trump's decision to impose tariffs on aluminium and steel imports
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Donald Trump needs unfamiliar tools like patience for North Korea talks
North Korea has prepared deliberately for decades for a meeting with the sitting U.S. president as a major step toward gaining ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed as Pak PM? Recognition for his party soon
Pakistani court orders the election commission to hear his party's case for registration ahead of this year's election
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
North Korea assassinated Kim Jong-nam with chemical weapon: US
Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, died after two women approached him and smeared a ...
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Sri Lanka emergency: FB blocked, Buddhists torch mosques; 10 developments
The Sri Lankan govt imposed a 10-day emergency to quell the spread of communal riots on Tuesday. Former President Mahinda ...
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Will not bar Qatar from Arab summit in Riyadh, says Saudi crown prince
The prince described Iran, Turkey and militant groups as the "contemporary triangle of evil"
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
North Korea's denuclearisation offer: Trump scores a win, but at high risk
Potential gains also seen amid dangers on Iran, NATO, trade
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Guptas' properties raided in Uttar Pradesh on suspected ties with Zuma
The former South African President Zuma and the Gupta brothers denied any wrongdoing
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Sri Lanka declares emergency, Buddhists burn Muslim shops: 10 highlights
Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and his government decided to declare a state of emergency for 10 days
March 05, 2018, Monday
South Korean delegation holds talk with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Hopes for 'positive atmosphere', says South Korean official
March 05, 2018, Monday
Two-thirds of Social Democrats back coalition deal with Angela Merkel
Two-thirds of the membership backed the deal, a party official said
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Italy votes in uncertain elections stalked by populism; Berlusconi may lead
The last opinion polls before the vote put Berlusconi's coalition in the lead with 37%, followed by the Five Star Movement with ...
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Opec tries befriending US shale oil after ignoring it, fighting it
Others inside OPEC are sounding exasperated as the resurgence in shale output could force the cartel to prolong its output cuts ...
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Hindu Dalit woman elected to Pakistan's senate in historic first: Report
Kirshna Kumari Kolhi, 39, from Thar is a member of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led Pakistan People's Party
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Like Xi in China, maybe we'll give 'Prez for life' a shot someday: Trump
US President Donald Trump also described Xi Jinping as 'the most powerful president in 100 years'
March 03, 2018, Saturday
US delays its proposal to end H-1B spouses' work authorisation until June
The extension of the decision-making process by four months comes as a temporary relief to the spouses of H-1B visas holders
March 02, 2018, Friday
PNB Scam: Cannot confirm if Nirav Modi is in the country, says US
The United States government is aware of media reports that diamond jeweller Nirav Modi is in the country but is unable to ...
March 02, 2018, Friday
White House communications director and Trump aide Hope Hicks resigns
Hicks took over as communications director in September after the difficult, 11-day tenure of Anthony Scaramucci, who was fired
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Crown Prince Mohammed Salman's military revamp means billions to business
The purge of top business elites comes as Saudi Arabia is struggling to get a grip on the proxy war with Iran in neighboring