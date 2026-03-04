Someone from within Iranian regime may be best choice to take power: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said "someone from within" the Iranian regime might be the best choice to take power once the US-Israel campaign is finished.

In an exchange in the Oval Office, Trump said Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's toppled Shah, is not someone that his administration has considered in depth to take over.

"He looks like a very nice person, but it would seem to me that somebody that's there that's currently popular, if there's such a person... we have people like that," Trump said.

He noted that "some people like" Pahlavi but that he was not someone the administration had thought about too much as Iran's next ruler.

As far as possible leaders inside Iran, "the people we had in mind are dead," Trump said.

The president told reporters at the White House that in addition to that group of people that he says the US had been eying for leadership, "We have another group. They may be dead also." Trump said there is a "third wave" coming in but "we don't know those people." "I guess the worst case would be do this, and then somebody takes over who's as bad as the previous person, right? That could happen," Trump said. "We don't want that to happen." Iran's leaders are scrambling to replace Khamenei, who ruled the country for 37 years.

It's only the second time since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that a new supreme leader is being chosen. Potential candidates range from hard-liners committed to confrontation with the West to reformists who seek diplomatic engagement.