March 12, 2018, Monday Home cooking needs to be given their due, says Nestle's Maarten Geraets Many alternatives that target similar consumption moments have come into the noodles space: Maarten Geraets tells Sangeeta Tanwar

March 11, 2018, Sunday Amazon, Flipkart, Alibaba get ready to slug it out over bread and butter Starting 2018, e-commerce giants are rolling the dice on the country's lucrative but fragmented grocery market to expand their ...

March 05, 2018, Monday J W Marriott bets on food, weddings and uses data to craft Indian identity In India we need to position F&B extremely well. It is a huge talking point and it is one of the brand's pillars, said Neeraj ...

March 04, 2018, Sunday Events sector is organised but environment is disorganized: Sabbas Joseph Now in Delhi they have started online licensing-which is a big relief

March 04, 2018, Sunday Global investment in fintech sees all-time high in 2017, says report India's digital payments start-up Paytm received $1.4 billion in venture capital, helping drive fintech fundraising activity to ...

February 28, 2018, Wednesday Digital banking users to reach 2 billion this year, says Juniper Research 2017 saw banks worldwide engaging in both technology investments and new tech offerings

February 28, 2018, Wednesday Dealing with digital: Age, hierarchical mindsets are a key challenge for HR Organisations are responding to the advent of digital in a world that is experiencing change at an exponential speed

February 27, 2018, Tuesday How Fiat Chrysler reset the compass for iconic Jeep brand in India The auto major has gone all out to steer the Compass away from the generic identity of the Jeep brand to claim a spot within the ...

February 26, 2018, Monday Commercial coal mining: A question of ecosystems A major impending reform for the sector is fraught with doubts over demand and the robustness of the regulatory environment

February 25, 2018, Sunday Overseas gambit: Ola has to identify a need gap to attract drivers, clients As the ride-sharing platform goes beyond India, it has to identify a need gap to attract both drivers and customers

February 22, 2018, Thursday Brands play fast and furious on two wheels to tap 125cc scooter segment TVS Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Piaggio, Yamaha eye a bigger share of the growing two-wheeler market with a slew of launches in the ...

February 18, 2018, Sunday Data Tracker: Mapping the digital opportunity in India There is significant potential for brands to innovate with their offerings to drive online growth according to a report by Google ...

February 05, 2018, Monday Airlines focus on customer grievances, image revamp even as traffic doubles Under fire from policymakers and fliers, SpiceJet, Air Asia, Vistara are getting their wheels upon consumer awareness and ...

February 01, 2018, Thursday Brick-and-mortar retailers taking cue from online players to map customers With data at their disposal, malls are using key parameters like sales per square feet to determine health of brands

February 01, 2018, Thursday Horlicks shows importance of 'emotional nutrition' in new digital campaign In a new digital campaign, Horlicks turns focus on the coaching hub of Kota with a message of 'emotional nutrition' to allay exam ...

January 29, 2018, Monday Will talent acquisition be a problem in your organisation in 2018? Finance 100% and IT 87% sectors in India feel the need for a highly skilled and stable talent pool

January 24, 2018, Wednesday Govt chief information officers for cloud solutions and cyber security The global robotics as a service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 20% from 2018 to 2022