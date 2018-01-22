Articles on Strategy
March 12, 2018, Monday
FemTech emerging as next big disruptor in global health care: Study
Vantage point: Insights from cutting-edge research
March 12, 2018, Monday
Home cooking needs to be given their due, says Nestle's Maarten Geraets
Many alternatives that target similar consumption moments have come into the noodles space: Maarten Geraets tells Sangeeta Tanwar
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Amazon, Flipkart, Alibaba get ready to slug it out over bread and butter
Starting 2018, e-commerce giants are rolling the dice on the country's lucrative but fragmented grocery market to expand their ...
March 05, 2018, Monday
J W Marriott bets on food, weddings and uses data to craft Indian identity
In India we need to position F&B extremely well. It is a huge talking point and it is one of the brand's pillars, said Neeraj ...
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Events sector is organised but environment is disorganized: Sabbas Joseph
Now in Delhi they have started online licensing-which is a big relief
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Global investment in fintech sees all-time high in 2017, says report
India's digital payments start-up Paytm received $1.4 billion in venture capital, helping drive fintech fundraising activity to ...
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Digital banking users to reach 2 billion this year, says Juniper Research
2017 saw banks worldwide engaging in both technology investments and new tech offerings
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Dealing with digital: Age, hierarchical mindsets are a key challenge for HR
Organisations are responding to the advent of digital in a world that is experiencing change at an exponential speed
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
How Fiat Chrysler reset the compass for iconic Jeep brand in India
The auto major has gone all out to steer the Compass away from the generic identity of the Jeep brand to claim a spot within the ...
February 26, 2018, Monday
Commercial coal mining: A question of ecosystems
A major impending reform for the sector is fraught with doubts over demand and the robustness of the regulatory environment
February 25, 2018, Sunday
Overseas gambit: Ola has to identify a need gap to attract drivers, clients
As the ride-sharing platform goes beyond India, it has to identify a need gap to attract both drivers and customers
February 22, 2018, Thursday
Brands play fast and furious on two wheels to tap 125cc scooter segment
TVS Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Piaggio, Yamaha eye a bigger share of the growing two-wheeler market with a slew of launches in the ...
February 18, 2018, Sunday
Data Tracker: Mapping the digital opportunity in India
There is significant potential for brands to innovate with their offerings to drive online growth according to a report by Google ...
February 05, 2018, Monday
Airlines focus on customer grievances, image revamp even as traffic doubles
Under fire from policymakers and fliers, SpiceJet, Air Asia, Vistara are getting their wheels upon consumer awareness and ...
February 04, 2018, Sunday
Moving to 'intelligent operations' will help businesses thrive, says report
Vantage point: Insights from cutting-edge research
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Brick-and-mortar retailers taking cue from online players to map customers
With data at their disposal, malls are using key parameters like sales per square feet to determine health of brands
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Horlicks shows importance of 'emotional nutrition' in new digital campaign
In a new digital campaign, Horlicks turns focus on the coaching hub of Kota with a message of 'emotional nutrition' to allay exam ...
January 29, 2018, Monday
Will talent acquisition be a problem in your organisation in 2018?
Finance 100% and IT 87% sectors in India feel the need for a highly skilled and stable talent pool
January 24, 2018, Wednesday
Govt chief information officers for cloud solutions and cyber security
The global robotics as a service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 20% from 2018 to 2022
January 24, 2018, Wednesday
How Bharti Airtel is using content to improve stickiness and consumer spend
At a time when consumers are talking about jumping on to the 5G bandwagon, ensuring consumer satisfaction and unstinting loyalty ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Hyundai plans to make the transition through improved customer experience
The company says it has yielded benefit in terms of less lead time, high enquiry tracking, better accessibility, providing unique ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Toll-operate-transfer success unlikely to shadow M&As in the road sector
May help set valuation benchmarks
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
A born-again bank! Fairfax deal a shot in arm for CSB's turnaround strategy
Fairfax's interest in CSB reaffirms this growth strategy
March 05, 2018, Monday
Horlicks widens its brand appeal with new ad campaign 'Fearless Kota'
The market leader looks to expand its footprint with more targeted advertising and a broader portfolio of products, hopes to beat ...
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Here are top three crucial elements for successful digital transformation
Most organisations are lagging when it comes to staying relevant and competitive in this digital economy as only 17% surveyed ...
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Nykaa is utilising technology to meet customer expectations across channels
Beauty marketplace is utilising technology to meet customer expectations across channels
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Zee5's brand campaign highlights multilingual content as USP
India's digital story would be fuelled by new language consumers and that's the need gap Zee5 hopes to fill
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Hero rides on green mobility, plans futuristic cycle stores for youngsters
Built from the ground up, Sprint stores are fully equipped to meet the 3S of retail business, namely sales, service and spares
February 26, 2018, Monday
Is Tiger Balm set for a big leap in India with Alkem as its rider?
Legacy brand, Tiger Balm, is overhauling its image and positioning in a new alliance with the pharmaceutical major
February 25, 2018, Sunday
Our strength is creating scalable journey for our clients: Ritesh Gandotra
We are targeting health care and insurance segment where we are engaged in a few proof of concept activities, says the top Xerox ...
February 25, 2018, Sunday
Data Tracker: India is far away from being a cashless economy, says survey
Payments banks, which offer electronic remittances, financial advisory, online banking and more, offer immediate value to ...
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Search intelligence: A strategic asset for marketers in the age of big data
Go beyond the initial term to think of the problem the audience is trying to solve
February 06, 2018, Tuesday
Will Discovery's mega entertainment gamble to woo Indian masses pay off?
Brand experts say the risk is huge as the channel has never done fiction-based content at such a large scale globally
February 04, 2018, Sunday
Not many companies understand value of digital body language: Wendy Hogan
She says it is exciting to see the acceleration of India towards a digital economy
February 04, 2018, Sunday
Future Consumer is focusing more on home, personal care with 'smart' brands
Home and personal care makes up about 15% of FCL's portfolio, with staples being the biggest contributor to its business
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Indian professionals feel less 'strategic' but more 'skilled', says study
Interestingly, recruiters are also using keywords to identify candidates
January 29, 2018, Monday
Time for governments to transform online experiences, says survey
Vantage point: Insights from cutting-edge research
January 24, 2018, Wednesday
Latest ITC TV campaign spells out the conglomerate's business philosophy
The corporate film conveys ITC's credo that collectively it is possible to achieve more than when going it alone
January 24, 2018, Wednesday
How technological transformation is leading to reorganisation of talent
With the emergence of disruptive technologies, a growing number of digital and tech roles are created that require strong ...
January 22, 2018, Monday
Whirlpool looks at differentiated features, durability to woo consumers
As the durables company forays into commercial appliances, it looks at differentiated features and durability to woo highly ...