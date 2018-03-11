-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Rabada suspended for 2 Tests after breaching ICC Code of Conduct
Kagiso Rabada has been suspended for South Africa's next two Test matches after being found guilty of a level 2 International ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Nidahas Trophy: India win toss, match reduced to 19 overs
India won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in their third match of Tri-Nation Nidahas Twenty20 Cup being ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
IPL renews partnership with CEAT
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced it will continue its association with CEAT as the official ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Paytm to be official umpire partner for IPL
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced Paytm as the official umpire partner for the Indian Premier ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Tennis Federation names junior India squad for Davis Cup
The All India Tennis Federation (AITA) on Monday announced the squad for Junior Asia/Oceania Junior Davis Cup and Fed Cup final ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Vadodara ODI: Australia thrash Indian Eves by 8 wickets
Opener Nicole Bolton scored a hundred as the Australian women's cricket team defeated India by eight wickets in the first match ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
India top medal tally at ISSF Shooting World Cup
India topped the medals tally in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup with four gold, one silver and four ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
ICC disapproves USACA events involving India
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced that two bilateral series being planned by expelled United States of ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Amrinder Singh extends contract with Mumbai City FC
Amrinder Singh was retained by Mumbai City FC for the next three years until May 2021.The 24-year-old joined Mumbai City FC for ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Police approaches BCCI in Shami case
Kolkata Police, which is investigating Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Djokovic stunned at Indian Wells, Federer advances
Five-time Indian Wells Masters champion Novak Djokovic was knocked out of the tournament by world number 109 Taro Daniel of Japan ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Nidahas Trophy: India to take on Sri Lanka today
India will play against host Sri Lanka in the fourth match of the Twenty-20 tri-series, Nidahas Trophy, at the R Premadasa ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Azlan Shah Cup: Australia beats England to win title
World champions Australian Men's Hockey Team beat defending champions England by 2-1 in the final of the six-nation Sultan Azlan ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Lanka captain handed 2-match suspension for slow over-rate
Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal has been banned for two matches following his team's slow over-rate against Bangladesh.He will ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Will focus on Australian team, not one player: Harmanpreet Kaur
The Reliance stadium in Vadodara will host the first of the three One Day Internationals between the Indian and Australian women ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
T20I is about playing with batsman's mind: Jaydev Unadkat
Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat believes that the T20Is, the shortest format of the cricket is all about how a bowler can play with ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Shami would have divorced me had I not found his phone: Hasin Jahan
Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan claimed that the pacer would have divorced her and run away had she not caught the mobile phone ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Indian women's hockey team play draw with South Korea
The Indian women's hockey team played out a 1-1 draw against hosts South Korea in the last match of their five game series here ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Leander Paes makes comeback for Davis Cup tie against China
Indian tennis ace Leander Paes has been named in the Indian squad for next month's Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie against ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Boxer Gaurav Bidhuri upset with Delhi Govt.
Indian boxer Gaurav Bidhuri, a World Championships bronze-medallist, has expressed his disappointment with the Delhi Government, ...
