-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Colgate Palmolive (India) fixes record date for 3rd interim dividend
Record date is 21 March 2018
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
FPIs turn net buyers
Net inflow of Rs 613.96 crore on 9 March 2018
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Nifty March futures trade at premium
Turnover on NSE's F&O segment rises
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Sensex, Nifty rally on upbeat global stocks
Domestic stocks logged sharp gains on first trading day of the week with the Sensex and the Nifty hitting almost one-week high ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Talbros Automotive advances on securing order
Talbros Automotive Components was up 3.15% to Rs 275.15 at 15:05 IST on BSE after the company received an order from Dana Spicer ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Jaiprakash Associates jumps on bargain hunting
Jaiprakash Associates rose 5.02% to Rs 14.65 at 15:05 IST on BSE on bargain hunting after a recent slide.
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Andhra Bank leads losers in 'A' group
IDBI Bank Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Uflex Ltd and Welspun Corp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Bhel rises after winning order
Bharat Heavy Electricals was up 0.75% to Rs 86.90 at 14:42 IST on BSE, coming off day's low after the company secured Rs 736 ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Siti Networks Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
GTL Infrastructure Ltd, Supreme Tex Mart Ltd, Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd and Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd are among the ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Auto stocks gain
Strong buying demand in index heavyweights ITC, Infosys and HDFC propelled the key benchmark indices to fresh intraday high in ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Volumes spurt at Andhra Bank counter
Andhra Bank registered volume of 458.62 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Andhra Bank slumps as ED charges former director
Andhra Bank fell 11.95% to Rs 33.90 at 14:19 IST on BSE on reports that the Enforcement Directorate filed a charge sheet against ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Ashoka Buildcon fixes record date for interim dividend
Record date is 28 March 2018
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Key indices extend gains
Key benchmark indices extended gains in afternoon trade to hit fresh day's highs as firmness prevailed on the bourses on steady ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Goa Carbon gains after consent to operate Goa plant
Goa Carbon rose 1.92% to Rs 898.10 at 13:04 IST on BSE after the company said it received consent to operate Goa plant.
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session today
The stock is quoting at Rs 391.55, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up 4.69% in last ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Exide Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today
The stock is quoting at Rs 212.8, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. Exide Industries Ltd is down 1.69% in last one ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row
The stock is quoting at Rs 3915, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is down ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Market breadth turns negative from positive
Firmness prevailed on the bourses in early afternoon trade on steady buying demand in index pivotals. At 12:20 IST, the ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Suzlon on northward trajectory after winning order
Suzlon Energy was up 1.54% to Rs 11.19 at 12:15 IST on BSE after the company announced its order win for development of 75 ...
