5 schools in Gurugram receive bomb threat emails; nothing suspicious found

At least five private schools in Gurugram received bomb threat emails on Tuesday, but nothing suspicious was found during thorough checks carried out by authorities, officials said.

Upon receiving information about threat mails, police rushed to the school premises.

"The school premises were sanitised after detailed checks. Nothing suspicious was found," a Gurugram police spokesperson said over the phone, adding that further investigations are underway.

Notably, several schools in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh, have received similar bomb threat emails in recent months. However, all threats turned out to be hoaxes.