March 11, 2018, Sunday
'Mostly Harmless': Douglas Adams' comic universal 'travelogue' and its impact (Column: Bookends)
No other book has gone so far. Last month, Canadian American entrepreneur Elon Musk sent a copy of this science fiction classic ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Ban tobacco, promote sports (Comment: Special to IANS)
Let me start by saying that I don't want to sound a fanatic, for I don't suggest anything that I can't do myself. I quit smoking ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Tripura ends CPI-M tedium by trading decency for false El Dorado (Comment: Special to IANS)
The extraordinary feat the BJP has pulled off leaves one breathless. Which other Chief Minister in the country will have a ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
BJP's politics of dualism could easily backfire (Column: Political Circus)
The Shakespearean phrase "fair is foul, foul is fair" can be one way of describing the contradictory nature of the Bharatiya ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Need to infuse new dynamism into stale India-France ties (View from Paris)
Over the last seven decades, Indias relationship with France has been steady and stable, but perhaps a bit stale and out of ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
How to eat something larger than yourself (The Funny Side)
"An alligator can eat a quarter of its bodyweight in a single meal, equivalent to a human eating 89 bowls of rice," a reader told ...
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Four hacks for women's wellness
Wellness takes a backseat for most women, what with a hectic schedule taking care of work, home, and all the people in their ...
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Construction Bank: Way to bridge the infrastructure deficit (Column: Behind Infra Lines)
The State Bank of India's (SBI) decision earlier this week to not fund interest payments during the infrastructure construction ...
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Start-up finance: Six ways to win at fundraising as a woman founder
Starting and scaling-up a business needs capital. Right capital, be it equity or debt or grant, can often be the critical ...
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
NTP 2018 must set stage for 'Telecom-Plus' era (Comment: Special to IANS)
The National Telecom Policy (NTP) 2018 is on the anvil. There have been a lot of deliberations -- and opinions sought from the ...
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
The world needs evolutionary transformation, not economic nationalism (Column: Active Voice)
The developing wave of economic nationalism across the world has reached disconcerting levels. President Donald Trump's recent ...
March 04, 2018, Sunday
The failed businessman who gave a new lease of life to Urdu poetry (Column: Bookends)
The ultimate test of a language's survival is how it is chosen by its users to express their innermost feelings.This yardstick ...
March 03, 2018, Saturday
BJP co-opts the Congress in Tripura, develops opportunism to a fine art (Column: Political Circus)
Prima facie, it can seem that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been able to achieve its objective of ushering in a ...
March 02, 2018, Friday
Where girls pretend to be boys: A bittersweet Afghan social tradition
The term "Bacha Posh" literally translated from the local Dari language means a "girl dressed like a boy". There are families who ...
March 02, 2018, Friday
The revenge of the nerds is upon us (The Funny Side)
A middle-aged man in a boring grey suit walks on to the stage and waves his calculator. "Are you READY TO ROCK?" he shouts. The ...
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
$5 trillion economy: Government must be the great enabler (Column: Behind Infra Lines)
For India to become a $5 trillion economy, the government needs to go from being a spender to an even greater enabler of ...
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
India's Competitiveness: Where do we stand?
It is quite commonplace to hear that India will be an economic superpower in a few decades. However, the current reality is far ...
February 26, 2018, Monday
Recovering from ill-health, Parrikar may need to give booster shots to his party (Comment)
Paradox continues to dog Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, irrespective of the geography he is in or the position he commands.
February 25, 2018, Sunday
Sridevi: 50 years of living the cinematic dream
"Arre, maine kuch achieve nahi kiya (I havent achieved anything)... Theres a long way to go. I feel my career has just started. ...
February 25, 2018, Sunday
Sridevi was one of a kind (Tribute)
We all say good things about the dead. But Sridevi was truly special. Her mere presence could light up the screen like no other ...
