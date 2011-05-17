JUST IN
  • Kamila Shamsie

    December 29, 2017, Friday

    Kamila Shamsie: Islamophobia in the West is undermining civil liberties

    Over coffee and rice crackers, Shamsie says that she worries that Islamophobia in the West is undermining civil liberties and ...
  • Perumal Murugan, poet & Novelist. Illustration: Binay Sinha

    December 15, 2017, Friday

    How Tamil writer Perumal Murugan was resurrected by poetry

    Perumal Murugan declared himself dead following the controversy over his novel One Part Woman
  • Lunch with BS: Srinath Raghavan

    September 16, 2016, Friday

    The infantry officer turned academic discusses why the Indian Army's role in the world wars is under-studied and the importance ...
  • Lunch with BS: Ferdinand Mount

    January 29, 2016, Friday

    The author of a book on the history of the Raj portrayed through the lives of his ancestors tells Kanika Datta most people in ...
  • Lunch with BS: Andrew Small

    December 11, 2015, Friday

    The writer of the widely acclaimed The China Pakistan Axis: Asia's New Geopolitics'' talks to Archis Mohan about China's ...
  • Lunch with BS: Yuval Noah Harari

    November 06, 2015, Friday

    The Israeli professor of history talks to Niraj Bhatt about the rise and dominance of humans through history
  • Vir Sanghvi

    March 20, 2015, Friday

    Vir Sanghvi talks about his career as an 'accidental journalist, life after the Radia tapes and other controversies, and why he's ...
  • Atul Gawande

    January 16, 2015, Friday

    Over biryani, Atul Gawande, the surgeon and writer, talks to Rahul Jacob about the need for honest conversations about ...
  • B N Goswamy

    December 05, 2014, Friday

    B N Goswamy, the pre-eminent scholar of Indian miniature painting tells Sunil Sethi that an art historian's life is not all ...

  • October 03, 2014, Friday

    Lunch with BS: Neel Mukherjee

    The Booker shortlisted author talks about its impact on his life and the authors he admires the most over a traditional Bengali ...

  • May 23, 2014, Friday

    Lunch with BS: Bibek Debroy

    The polymath tells Kanika Datta why he is attracted to Narendra Modi's economic model and talks about life after his mammoth ...
  • Manoj Mitta

    April 04, 2014, Friday

    Lunch with BS: Manoj Mitta

    Indian society suffers excessive reverence for authority, the author of revelatory accounts of the investigations into the 1984 ...
  • Anita Raghavan

    February 07, 2014, Friday

    Lunch with BS: Anita Raghavan

    Indians often rise to the highest levels in US companies, but never fully embrace American culture, the author of a best-seller ...

  • April 12, 2013, Friday

    Coffee with BS: Shobhaa De

    Critics be damned, the prolific diva of popular novels says she's a compulsive writer
    January 01, 2013, Tuesday

    Dinner with BS: Zareer Masani, author

    Asking guests to choose restaurants for this column is an exercise often fraught with dread for me. Most are so busy they rarely ...
    October 09, 2012, Tuesday

    Lunch with BS: Christopher Bayly

    For a generation of history students in Indian universities, his book Rulers, Townsmen and Bazaars, a study of north Indian ...
    April 10, 2012, Tuesday

    Lunch with BS: Amit Chaudhuri

    Stepping into Larry’s China at the Ambassador is like stepping a decade back, into another city. Chosen in haste, out of ...
    January 17, 2012, Tuesday

    Lunch with BS: Wilbur Smith

    The prolific best-selling author is impervious to critics and remains an unreformed big game hunter.
    August 02, 2011, Tuesday

    Lunch with BS: Julia Lovell

    Her CV describes her as a sinologist, a teacher of Chinese history at Birkbeck College, a translator of Chinese literature and ...
    May 17, 2011, Tuesday

    Lunch with BS: Shrabani Basu

    The author of three well-received books describes how she discovered the ‘lost’ diaries of Queen Victoria’s ...
