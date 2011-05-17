-
December 29, 2017, Friday
Kamila Shamsie: Islamophobia in the West is undermining civil liberties
Over coffee and rice crackers, Shamsie says that she worries that Islamophobia in the West is undermining civil liberties and ...
-
December 15, 2017, Friday
How Tamil writer Perumal Murugan was resurrected by poetry
Perumal Murugan declared himself dead following the controversy over his novel One Part Woman
-
September 16, 2016, Friday
Lunch with BS: Srinath Raghavan
The infantry officer turned academic discusses why the Indian Army's role in the world wars is under-studied and the importance ...
-
January 29, 2016, Friday
Lunch with BS: Ferdinand Mount
The author of a book on the history of the Raj portrayed through the lives of his ancestors tells Kanika Datta most people in ...
-
December 11, 2015, Friday
Lunch with BS: Andrew Small
The writer of the widely acclaimed The China Pakistan Axis: Asia's New Geopolitics'' talks to Archis Mohan about China's ...
-
November 06, 2015, Friday
Lunch with BS: Yuval Noah Harari
The Israeli professor of history talks to Niraj Bhatt about the rise and dominance of humans through history
-
March 20, 2015, Friday
Lunch with BS: Vir Sanghvi
Vir Sanghvi talks about his career as an 'accidental journalist, life after the Radia tapes and other controversies, and why he's ...
-
January 16, 2015, Friday
Lunch with BS: Atul Gawande
Over biryani, Atul Gawande, the surgeon and writer, talks to Rahul Jacob about the need for honest conversations about ...
-
December 05, 2014, Friday
Lunch with BS: B N Goswamy
B N Goswamy, the pre-eminent scholar of Indian miniature painting tells Sunil Sethi that an art historian's life is not all ...
-
October 03, 2014, Friday
Lunch with BS: Neel Mukherjee
The Booker shortlisted author talks about its impact on his life and the authors he admires the most over a traditional Bengali ...
-
May 23, 2014, Friday
Lunch with BS: Bibek Debroy
The polymath tells Kanika Datta why he is attracted to Narendra Modi's economic model and talks about life after his mammoth ...
-
April 04, 2014, Friday
Lunch with BS: Manoj Mitta
Indian society suffers excessive reverence for authority, the author of revelatory accounts of the investigations into the 1984 ...
-
February 07, 2014, Friday
Lunch with BS: Anita Raghavan
Indians often rise to the highest levels in US companies, but never fully embrace American culture, the author of a best-seller ...
-
April 12, 2013, Friday
Coffee with BS: Shobhaa De
Critics be damned, the prolific diva of popular novels says she's a compulsive writer
-
January 01, 2013, Tuesday
Dinner with BS: Zareer Masani, author
Asking guests to choose restaurants for this column is an exercise often fraught with dread for me. Most are so busy they rarely ...
-
October 09, 2012, Tuesday
Lunch with BS: Christopher Bayly
For a generation of history students in Indian universities, his book Rulers, Townsmen and Bazaars, a study of north Indian ...
-
April 10, 2012, Tuesday
Lunch with BS: Amit Chaudhuri
Stepping into Larry’s China at the Ambassador is like stepping a decade back, into another city. Chosen in haste, out of ...
-
January 17, 2012, Tuesday
Lunch with BS: Wilbur Smith
The prolific best-selling author is impervious to critics and remains an unreformed big game hunter.
-
August 02, 2011, Tuesday
Lunch with BS: Julia Lovell
Her CV describes her as a sinologist, a teacher of Chinese history at Birkbeck College, a translator of Chinese literature and ...
-
May 17, 2011, Tuesday
Lunch with BS: Shrabani Basu
The author of three well-received books describes how she discovered the ‘lost’ diaries of Queen Victoria’s ...