A blog that navigates through fiction and non-fiction, mapping their role and influence in public discourse
- USL faces headwind as concerns over GST on extra neutral alcohol remain
- Fund managers buy 1.7 mn PNB shares in Feb despite 40% slump in price
- India's equity market-cap to hit $6.1 trillion by 2027: Morgan Stanley
- Bandhan Bank IPO: Short-term investors can easily avoid this 'tie-up'
- As Sensex gains 611 points, investor wealth surges by Rs 1.78 trn
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- Grounding of 11 IndiGo, GoAir planes leaves hundreds of passengers stranded
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale