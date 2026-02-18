SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: How to download result PDF, cut-off and more

The SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 will be released shortly by the State Bank of India (SBI). The precise time and date have not yet been disclosed by the bank.

Candidates who took the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) mains exams can check their results and download their scorecard by logging in with their information on the official website, sbi.co.in, once the results are announced.

On November 21, 2026, the SBI Clerk Mains 2026 test was administered. Over sixty thousand applicants took the test. The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 6,859 clerical positions.

How to check and download the SBI Clerk result 2026?

· Visit the official website at sbi.co.in

· On the homepage, click on the Careers section.

· Press on RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES) Mains Result link

· The result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Details mentioned in the SBI Clerk Result 2026 PDF

· Candidate’s name

· Roll number

· Total marks scored

· Qualifying marks.

SBI Clerk Result 2026 PDF (Expected) Cut-off Marks: General Category

· Bihar: 52-55

· Chhattisgarh: 63-66

· Delhi: 58-61

· Gujarat: 52-55

· Haryana: 59-62

· Himachal Pradesh: 75-78

· Jammu & Kashmir: 67-70

· Madhya Pradesh: 68-71

· Odisha: 78-81

· Punjab: 69-72

· Rajasthan: 58-61

· Sikkim: 59-62

· Tamil Nadu: 55-58

· Telangana: 43-46

· Tripura: 62-65

· Maharashtra: 72-75

· Meghalaya: 35-38

· Jharkhand: 57-60

· Karnataka: 57-60

· Kerala: 77-80

· Uttar Pradesh: 61-64

· Uttarakhand: 64-67

· West Bengal: 80-83

· Andaman & Nicobar: 75-78

· Arunachal Pradesh: 42-45

What is next after the SBI Clerk Result 2026?

The Language Proficiency Test (LPT) will be administered to candidates who pass the main test. This is merely a qualifying test. Subject to document verification, qualified applicants will be considered for the final appointment.