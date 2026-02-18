Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 03:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: How to download result PDF, cut-off and more

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: How to download result PDF, cut-off and more

The SBI Clerk Mains result 2025 will be out soon on the official website, sbi.co.in. The exam was conducted on November 21, 2025, for more than 60,000 candidates who appeared for the mains exams

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 3:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 will be released shortly by the State Bank of India (SBI). The precise time and date have not yet been disclosed by the bank.
 
Candidates who took the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) mains exams can check their results and download their scorecard by logging in with their information on the official website, sbi.co.in, once the results are announced.
 
On November 21, 2026, the SBI Clerk Mains 2026 test was administered. Over sixty thousand applicants took the test. The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 6,859 clerical positions.

How to check and download the SBI Clerk result 2026?

·        Visit the official website at sbi.co.in
 
 
·        On the homepage, click on the Careers section.

·        Press on RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES) Mains Result link
 
·        The result PDF will be displayed on the screen.
 
·        Candidates can view and download it. 

Details mentioned in the SBI Clerk Result 2026 PDF

·        Candidate’s name
 
·        Roll number
 
·        Total marks scored
 
·        Qualifying marks.

SBI Clerk Result 2026 PDF (Expected) Cut-off Marks: General Category

·        Bihar: 52-55
 
·        Chhattisgarh: 63-66
 
·        Delhi: 58-61
 
·        Gujarat: 52-55
 
·        Haryana: 59-62
 
·        Himachal Pradesh: 75-78
 
·        Jammu & Kashmir: 67-70
 
·        Madhya Pradesh: 68-71
 
·        Odisha: 78-81
 
·        Punjab: 69-72
 
·        Rajasthan: 58-61
 
·        Sikkim: 59-62
 
·        Tamil Nadu: 55-58
 
·        Telangana: 43-46
 
·        Tripura: 62-65
 
·        Maharashtra: 72-75
 
·        Meghalaya: 35-38
 
·        Jharkhand: 57-60
 
·        Karnataka: 57-60
 
·        Kerala: 77-80
 
·        Uttar Pradesh: 61-64
 
·        Uttarakhand: 64-67
 
·        West Bengal: 80-83
 
·        Andaman & Nicobar: 75-78
 
·        Arunachal Pradesh: 42-45
 

What is next after the SBI Clerk Result 2026?

The Language Proficiency Test (LPT) will be administered to candidates who pass the main test. This is merely a qualifying test. Subject to document verification, qualified applicants will be considered for the final appointment.
 

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 3:28 PM IST

