  • March 04, 2013, Monday

    Gujarat may fall short of power capacity addition target for 2012-13

    The state govt has halved its target of power generation capacity addition over the next two fiscals
    March 03, 2013, Sunday

    Shettar charges BSY of supporting Congress

    Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar on Sunday charged KJP President B S Yeddyurappa with openly supporting Congress in the ...
    January 26, 2009, Monday

    Markets at a glance

    Amid increasing worries about the world economy and subdued Q3 earnings of the Indian companies, equity markets declined for the ...
    January 26, 2009, Monday

    Foreign airlines may win India investment rights

    Singapore Airlines, Virgin Atlantic Airways and other carriers may win the right to buy into Indian airlines as the world's ...
    January 26, 2009, Monday

    Bearish signals

    The downwards drift could worsen to a full-scale downside breakout.
    January 19, 2009, Monday

    'Cos showing interest in tapping bond markets'

    The global economic slowdown coupled amid the financial turmoil means many challenges for the credit rating agencies as well. ...
    January 05, 2009, Monday

    We have capacity utilisation of 90%

    These are tough times for shipping companies as freight rates on the back of a weakening demand have crashed.
    December 30, 2008, Tuesday

    Maintaining the customer experience

    Stinting on customer service is a common and sometimes costly response to tough economic times.
    December 22, 2008, Monday

    Gaming share to double by FY10: Ronnie Screwvala

    The last couple of years have seen UTV Software Communications (UTV) emerge as one of the most successful production house in the ...
    December 01, 2008, Monday

    A counter rally is on the cards: Christopher Wood, CLSA

    Christopher Wood, equity strategist at CLSA, is among the few who have correctly predicted the collapse of sub-prime debt and the ...
    November 30, 2008, Sunday

    'There is no factor like third front'

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tells SHASHIKANT TRIVEDI he will win this year’s Assembly ...
    November 25, 2008, Tuesday

    'Bal Thackeray, Raj discussed cartoons'

    Other than the uncle-nephew relationship, Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj ...
    September 01, 2008, Monday

    'Revenues to double by 2010'

    With a mix of technology and efforts to scale up its businesses in terms of capacities, geographical presence and products ...
    August 04, 2008, Monday

    Understanding economic cycles

    Accepting that we are cycle blind is a step forward to understanding economic uncertainties that surround us. Start of August is ...
    July 28, 2008, Monday

    `No one is smarter than the market`

    Among the best known experts on valuations with several books on the topic to his credit, Aswath Damodaran is a professor of ...
    July 21, 2008, Monday

    Japan and the world economy

    Underperforming markets and the movement of its currency offer useful insights into Japanese economic cycles.
    June 30, 2008, Monday

    Investor bias

     Investors must stand guard against biases to ensure market gains.  Understanding biases can not only help an ...
    June 23, 2008, Monday

    Opinion swinging in India`s favour

    Among many concerns looming in the Indian equity markets, outflow of foreign institutional investors' (FIIs) investment is ...
    June 23, 2008, Monday

    Aggressive plans

    While KSK Energy Venture's prospects look good, there are concerns pertaining to timely execution besides stiff IPO pricing.
    June 23, 2008, Monday

    The Taleb conundrum

     Randomness theory is not fool proof. There is more to beating the market than waiting for the chance of a high volatility ...
