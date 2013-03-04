-
April 22, 2015, Wednesday
Katie Benner: Humans win in Google's 'mobilegeddon'
Mobilegeddon offers a window into why the EU's seemingly strong case against Google might be more tenuous
-
March 23, 2015, Monday
India's stuttering internet revolution
India is posed to over the US in number of internet users, but has the lowest broadband speeds in the Asia-Pacific region
-
December 14, 2014, Sunday
Looking Forward: 2015 - Waiting for 4G
Theoretically, 4G promises download speeds of up to 100 Mbps, compared with the speed of 21 Mbps that 3G supports
-
October 10, 2014, Friday
Internet truly personal at 1 Gbps
About 1,400 people, most of whom are technology experts in various fields, were asked for their thoughts on how they see the ...
-
May 29, 2014, Thursday
Onus to prove security breach on customers
Though you could get back up to Rs 5 crore, it is difficult to notify the government
-
January 30, 2014, Thursday
An idea is not enough to start an e-commerce business
Now that e-commerce is being seen as even more disruptive than FDI, the rush to set up business in this sector has grown that ...
-
December 30, 2013, Monday
The face of Indian cyber law in 2013
The year 2013 has seen a lot of events as far as Cyberlaw jurisprudence in India is concerned. It has been an eventful year that ...
-
December 26, 2013, Thursday
Year 2013 showed privacy is an illusion in cyberspace
2013 has truly been a tumultuous year from every aspect, be it the Syrian unrest, the Snowden revelations or Typhoon Haiyan in ...
-
December 10, 2013, Tuesday
Do India's online numbers stack up?
By June 2014, its user numbers will be staggering - ahead of the US and only a little behind China - but there are gaping holes ...
-
July 17, 2013, Wednesday
Yahoo! CEO Marissa Mayer @1: where angels fear to tread
Precisely, it has been a year since former Google executive Marissa Mayer took charge of Internet pioneer Yahoo! Inc. Mayer's ...
-
May 16, 2013, Thursday
Apple's Tim Cook fetches $610,000 in coffee meeting auction
Who is raising money for the Robert F Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights
-
May 09, 2013, Thursday
Indians watch over 3.7 bn videos online a month
Report says online video audience in India grew by 69% to 54.02 mn viewers in March 2013 compared to 31.94 mn viewers in March ...
-
April 25, 2013, Thursday
Friends, fun and now jobs too on Facebook
It's not just those with serious looking passport pictures and profiles on LinkedIn that get job calls. Even those with holiday ...
-
March 26, 2013, Tuesday
Live a dream, just do it & get rich quick, Summly
Dreams come true on web. Initially, it took shape in virtual reality and transformed his real world forever. It has happened with ...
-
March 04, 2013, Monday
Internet privacy becomes a business imperative
Privacy is no longer just a regulatory headache. Increasingly, Internet companies are pushing each other to prove to consumers ...
