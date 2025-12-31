Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google may soon roll out a redesigned 'Reading mode' for Android users

Google may soon roll out a redesigned 'Reading mode' for Android users

Reportedly, Chrome for Android is getting a redesigned Reading mode, which is easier to access and offers the same reading controls in a cleaner layout

Google Chrome

Chrome for Android is reportedly getting a redesigned 'Reading mode' that makes articles easier to read by removing clutter (Representative image: Bloomberg)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google is reportedly rolling out a redesigned Reading mode for Chrome on Android. According to a report by 9To5Google, the update brings Material 3 Expressive design elements, making it easier for users to access simplified article views. While the layout and the way Reading mode is triggered have been refreshed, the core purpose of the feature remains unchanged. Reading mode in Chrome simplifies web pages by reducing clutter and presenting articles in a clean, easy-to-read format.

Redesigned ‘Reading mode’ on Google Chrome: Details

According to the report, once the new option is tapped, it opens a refreshed Reading mode view. Unlike the previous version, which took over the entire screen, the new design keeps the Omnibox visible at the top. At the bottom, users can see a “Reading mode” sheet that uses Material 3 Expressive design elements, including updated containers and shape changes.
 
 
The report mentioned that the bottom sheet allows users to customise the reading experience much like before. Users can choose between Sans Serif, Serif or Mono fonts, increase text size up to 250 per cent, and select background colours such as Light, Sepia or Dark. These settings are designed to improve readability and comfort while reading long articles. 
One notable change is that Reading mode preferences are reportedly saved across different pages. Users do not have to change the same settings every time they open Reading mode. The report also noted that the manual activation option is one of the most useful parts of the redesign, as it gives users more control.

Also Read

WhatsApp's redesigned ‘Updates' tab for web

WhatsApp Web may soon unify status and channels under new 'Updates' tab

POCO M8 5G

POCO is set to launch M8 5G smartphone in India on Jan 8: What to expect

Tech Wrap December 30

Tech Wrap Dec 30: WhatsApp new features, LG gallery TV, Motorola Signature

OPPO Pad 5

OPPO Pad 5 to launch in India soon with 10,050mAh battery: What to expect

Motorola Signature

Motorola to launch 'Signature' smartphone in India on Jan 7: What to expect

 
According to 9To5Google, the redesigned Reading mode has been spotted on two Android devices running Chrome version 143 on the stable channel. However, it is not yet widely available. 
 
Additionally, Google is changing how Reading mode is accessed. On some Android devices, a new “Show Reading mode” option is appearing inside the three-dot menu. This option is placed below “Listen to this page” and reportedly appears consistently in the overflow menu, regardless of the webpage being viewed. With this update, the older address bar shortcut appears to be removed. However, users can still quickly exit Reading mode using a dedicated button.
 

More From This Section

Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite series chip

CES 2026: Lenovo may unveil Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite-powered laptops

Google Doodle New Year 2026

Google Doodle today: Google celebrates festive countdown to 2026 in style

bandar apna dost, youtube channel

This Indian YouTube channel earned ₹38 cr through AI-generated videos

Samsung Brain Health

Samsung may launch 'Brain Health' feature to detect early signs of dementia

AI prompts for your New Year 2026

Create festive magic: Best AI prompts keep your New Year's picture perfect

Topics : Tech News Google Chrome Android Google chrorme

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayE to E Transportation IPO Allotment Top IPO Gainers 2025Stocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIMD Weather AlertIs Bank Holiday on 1 Jan 2026Tech Layoffs 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon