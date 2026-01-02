Friday, January 02, 2026 | 11:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / LG to unveil new Gram laptops with Copilot+ features at CES 2026: Details

LG to unveil new Gram laptops with Copilot+ features at CES 2026: Details

LG's 2026 Gram laptops focus on lighter builds, on-device AI features, and updated internals ahead of their CES debut

LG Gram 2026 lineup

LG’s 2026 Gram lineup includes new Gram Pro 17 and Gram Pro 16 models

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 11:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

LG has announced that it will unveil its 2026 Gram laptop lineup at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. The new lineup includes the LG Gram Pro 17 and LG Gram Pro 16, both built using LG’s new Aerominum material to reduce weight while improving durability. The laptops also introduce dual AI processing, combining on-device AI with cloud-based tools, alongside updated hardware aimed at productivity and mobility.

LG’s 2026 Gram lineup: Details

LG Gram Pro 17 (17Z90UR)

LG said that the Gram Pro 17 is positioned as the lightest 17-inch laptop in its category. It features a 17-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display and uses Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 memory.
 
LG says the new Aerominum chassis allows the laptop to maintain a slim and lightweight form factor while improving durability and scratch resistance. The larger display is aimed at users who need more screen space for productivity or creative workloads, without moving into bulkier workstation designs.

Also Read

Samsung Freestyle projector

CES 2026: Samsung unveils Freestyle+ projector with AI visual adjustment

Tech Wrap January 1

Tech Wrap Jan 1: LG Xboom series, VSCO Capture app, iPhone 11 now vintage

The xboom Stage 501 features a wedge-style design with dual woofers, AI-assisted karaoke modes and up to 25 hours of battery life

CES 2026: LG unveils new xboom by will.i.am speakers with AI-based features

LG Electronics, LG India

LG Electronics, Whirlpool of India, Crompton Greaves hit 52-week lows

Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite series chip

CES 2026: Lenovo may unveil Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite-powered laptops

 
LG has confirmed that this model will be exclusive to North American markets.

LG Gram Pro 16 (16Z90U)

The Gram Pro 16 is said to focus on portability and AI-driven productivity. It features a 16-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) OLED display and is powered by Intel’s latest Core Ultra processors.
This model supports LG’s dual AI approach, combining on-device AI through LG’s gram chat system with cloud-based AI features. According to LG, this setup allows users to perform tasks such as content summarisation, system assistance, and productivity workflows even when offline, while still benefiting from cloud processing when connected.
 
The new Gram models support Microsoft Copilot+ features and include enhanced connectivity through gram Link, which allows file sharing, screen mirroring, and content transfer across Android, iOS, and webOS devices. LG has also added remote security features through LG ThinQ, allowing users to locate, lock, or erase their laptop if it is lost.

More From This Section

Microsoft Teams update

Microsoft Teams rolls out updates for meetings, calls and security: Details

Smartphones to be launched in January 2026

Redmi Note 15 to OPPO Reno 15, phones launching in January 2026: Check list

VSCO Capture app (Image: AppStore)

VSCO Capture app now supports video recording with live filters on iPhones

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may look more like Galaxy Z Fold 7: What to expect

OPPO Pad 5

OPPO confirms Pad 5 specifications ahead of India launch: What to expect

Topics : LG Electronics CES Laptops

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026ITC Stock PriceUpcoming IPOs in 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateHappy New 2026 WishesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon