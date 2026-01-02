Friday, January 02, 2026 | 05:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Pixel, Galaxy Watch models bugged with watch face issue: What happened

Pixel, Galaxy Watch models bugged with watch face issue: What happened

Reportedly, a Wear OS 6 and 6.1 bug is affecting third-party watch faces on Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch models, causing display overlap issues that make them harder to read

Google Pixel Watch 4 (45mm) in Satin Moonstone colour (Image: Harsh Shivam)

Wear OS bug causing display overlap on third-party watch faces. Google Pixel Watch 4 (45mm) in Satin Moonstone colour (Image: Harsh Shivam)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 5:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A recent software issue is reportedly affecting smartwatch users running the latest versions of Wear OS. According to an Android Authority report, a bug in Wear OS 6 and 6.1 is causing problems with third-party watch faces on Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch models, making some watch faces harder to read and impacting basic usability.
 
According to the report, the issue appears after installing Wear OS 6.1 on Pixel Watch devices or Wear OS 6-based One UI 8 Watch on Galaxy Watch models. Users have reportedly shared on Google and Samsung forums that third-party watch faces are not switching correctly between the always-on display (AOD) and the full watch face.
 
 
As reported, when the watch is unlocked, parts of the dimmed AOD layout do not disappear completely. Instead, faded elements remain on the screen and overlap with the normal watch face, making text and other details harder to read. 
 
The report also pointed out that the bug does not appear immediately. Users said it usually starts after a third-party watch face has been in use for some time. Once the issue begins, it can continue until the watch face is changed. Both Google and Samsung are said to be aware of the problem, and a related case has reportedly been listed on Google’s IssueTracker since October.

Also Read

Kingston Dual Portable SSD

Kingston launches Dual Portable SSD with USB-A, USB-C support: Details

OPPO Reno 15 series

OPPO Reno 15 series to launch in India on Jan 8: Check specifications

iPhone 17 Air

Apple may launch iPhone Air 2 this year with these 'Pro' upgrades: Details

Microsoft Teams update

Microsoft Teams rolls out updates for meetings, calls and security: Details

Tech Wrap January 1

Tech Wrap Jan 1: LG Xboom series, VSCO Capture app, iPhone 11 now vintage

 
The issue reportedly only affects watch faces downloaded from third-party sources. Watch faces that come pre-installed on the device do not show this behaviour. The problem appears to be linked to changes in Wear OS 6 that affect how the watch switches between AOD mode and the full watch face. 
 
For now, switching from one third-party watch face to another can fix the issue temporarily. However, users have shared that the problem often returns after some time. There is currently no permanent fix, and Google is likely working on an update to address the issue.
 

More From This Section

PS Plus monthly games for January 2026

PlayStation Plus January catalog revealed: NFS Unbound, Core Keeper, more

LG Gram 2026 lineup

LG to unveil new Gram laptops with Copilot+ features at CES 2026: Details

Samsung Freestyle projector

CES 2026: Samsung unveils Freestyle+ projector with AI visual adjustment

Smartphones to be launched in January 2026

Redmi Note 15 to OPPO Reno 15, phones launching in January 2026: Check list

VSCO Capture app (Image: AppStore)

VSCO Capture app now supports video recording with live filters on iPhones

Topics : Tech News Google Pixel Galaxy Watch

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIDBI Bank ShareGold and Silver Price TodayUpcoming IPO in 2026Sensex Outlook 2026Cigarette Tax HikeAutism Myths and FactsModern Diagnostic IPOGate Admit Card 2026
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon