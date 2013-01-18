-
July 26, 2015, Sunday
Shortlyst: A handy tool for fashionistas
It has both male and female catalogues with items curated from various e-commerce websites
June 28, 2015, Sunday
A personal secretary for your phone
An invite-only app for now, Goodservice promises to find the best possible solution for your query
April 08, 2015, Wednesday
Jungah Lee: How Samsung is using the S6 to challenge Apple's iPhone
The South Korean giant is counting on new designs to lure users willing to pay more for latest features and win back customers ...
March 07, 2015, Saturday
An app to identify safe zones in a city
A new mobile app is allowing women to identify safe zones in a city with the help of crowd-sourced audits
February 12, 2015, Thursday
Technology in sci-fi movies a reality: Google [x]
Mohammad Gawdat, VP, Business Innovation at Google [x] and works on Project Loon, which aims to use high-altitude balloons to ...
February 07, 2015, Saturday
The World Cup project (or)
Here are two new projectors that are ideal for viewing the World Cup matches on the big screen
January 18, 2015, Sunday
Game for South Park aficionado
It's a third person role-playing game where the player is a 'new kid' in the town
July 12, 2014, Saturday
How to digitally avoid taking it to the grave
Planning for control of your personal information after you die used to be as simple as telling someone about the desk drawer or ...
June 22, 2014, Sunday
FIFA 15 to be 'emotional' experience
Here's a game that will give you the thrill of football while sitting at home
December 13, 2013, Friday
Logitech UE9000: Not for classical music
The cable plugs into the right ear cup, on which are mounted the volume and play/pause buttons, conveniently at the back
November 24, 2013, Sunday
Deer Hunter: Not quite a rumble in the jungle
The game arcade has often been under glare for promoting violence and dehumanising people. Yet, despite the violent content, the ...
November 24, 2013, Sunday
Creating safer zones with SafetiPin
The map-based application, aiming to enhance advocacy about women and community safety, is available on all Android devices and ...
November 10, 2013, Sunday
Great fun but falls short of expectations
The Third Street Saints are back. And, this time, they are running the US. No, you didn't read it wrong. You play the eccentric ...
September 22, 2013, Sunday
Where crime & passion rule
GTA V lives up to its hype and sets a new standard for open-world games
July 10, 2013, Wednesday
A technological edge on wildfires
Experts are increasingly relying on technology both high and low to counteract the trickery of raging wildfires
March 12, 2013, Tuesday
Cyber attackers shift tactics faster than companies can respond
The tactics of hackers, cyber- criminals and state-sponsored spies are evolving so quickly that attackers often can re-enter a ...
February 09, 2013, Saturday
Sporty apps and fitness fads
It's time to keep world-class trainers in your pocket
February 08, 2013, Friday
How Einhorn turned from Apple advocate to agitator
Hedge fund star manager David Einhorn was arguably Apple Inc's biggest cheerleader on Wall Street with a stake worth about $600 ...
January 18, 2013, Friday
Sistema sets its sights beyond mobiles
Parents who want to keep a tab on their childâ€™s whereabouts throughout the day can now do so for as little as Rs 2,999. Russian ...
