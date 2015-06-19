-
July 20, 2015, Monday
Now, Lycos' wearable tech for iOS devices
BS ReporterHyderabad, 20 July Lycos Internet Limited, a Hyderabad-based publicly-listed digital marketing company, on Monday ...
-
July 19, 2015, Sunday
Xperia Z3+: Great device, but at a price
The 5.2-inch (1,080x1,920) all-glass Xperia Z3+ is beautiful to look at
-
July 17, 2015, Friday
State Bank of Hyderabad launches mobile app
State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH) today launched its Android mobile app, SBH Touch
-
July 16, 2015, Thursday
Samsung sticks to Android to hold on and consolidate its share
Samsung - the largest smartphone seller in the world - is going to introduce new smart phone devices based on Android operating ...
-
July 12, 2015, Sunday
iBall mSLR Cobalt 4: Great camera but what else?
iBall's mSLR Cobalt 4 comes with extra lenses in the box, which add value to the images clicked; without the lenses, the stock ...
-
July 07, 2015, Tuesday
Vivo unveils 4G-enabled V1
The 5-inch smartphone boasts a 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera
-
July 06, 2015, Monday
Mobile commerce sales may touch $638-bn mark by 2018: Assocham
Global e-commerce sales via mobile devices are likely to hit USD 638 billion by 2018, said a study by ASSOCHAM-Deloitte. The ...
-
July 05, 2015, Sunday
Micromax Canvas Knight 2: The Knight's lacklustre armour
The Canvas Knight 2 impresses in terms of design
-
July 05, 2015, Sunday
Soon, a MasterCard phone app to verify online payments via selfies
MasterCard is experimenting with a smartphone app which allows people to confirm their identity and authenticate online ...
-
July 05, 2015, Sunday
Connected travellers likely to make bookings via handsets: TripAdvisor
With the growing use of smartphones, "connected travellers" are more likely to make bookings through their handsets, says a ...
-
July 04, 2015, Saturday
When your phone is the epitome of high life
Here's a phone that brings with it concierge service that can promise you VIP tickets to a sold-out Madonna concert or a ...
-
July 03, 2015, Friday
Mobile banking may overtake internet transactions by next year: HDFC Bank
Launches mobile banking app for Apple Watch
-
June 29, 2015, Monday
Lumia 640: Microsoft's budget warrior
The Microsoft Lumia 640 is a compact, feature-rich affordable 5-inch phone that showcases the best of Microsoft's mobile apps and ...
-
June 29, 2015, Monday
10 risks of mobile banking transactions
Risks are increasing with 55 times increase in such transactions over the past three years, says a Assocham-PwC report
-
June 28, 2015, Sunday
LG G4: Good looks, great camera but is it enough?
The flagship looks distinct from its peers and sports top-line hardware, but isn't a big upgrade over the G3
-
June 26, 2015, Friday
Sony launches Xperia Z3+ in India for Rs 55,990
Sony unveiled the much awaited Xperia Z3+ on Frday at an interactive session in New Delhi.
-
June 25, 2015, Thursday
WhatsApp launches voice calling feature for Windows Phone
The feature has already been introduced for iOS and Android earlier this year
-
June 21, 2015, Sunday
Amitabh Bachchan launches LG G4 in Mumbai
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently launched LG's latest smartphone G4 along with LG managing director Soon Kwon at an ...
-
June 21, 2015, Sunday
Xiaomi Mi4i review: A good budget flagship
After taking the Indian smartphone by storm, Xiaomi, the Chinese handset manufacturer finally decided to launch a phone from ...
-
June 19, 2015, Friday
LG launches G4 in India for Rs 51,000
The company's first leather and DSLR packed phone is being hailed as "the most ambitious phone from LG"
