April 12, 2015, Sunday
Stars stumble at times
A look at two tablets that made waves yet disappoint
December 21, 2014, Sunday
The Liquid is a solid device
Another addition to the crowded mid-range segment is here. The Acer Liquid Jade draws attention with its good looks and crisp ...
November 23, 2014, Sunday
Notion Ink Cain 2 in 1
The Cain 2 in 1 has a 10.1inch IPS display with a 10 point capacitive touch panel
October 26, 2014, Sunday
OnePlus One: It's the One with lots of plus points
The first flash sale for the '2014 Flagship Killer' phablet from OnePlus will last only an hour today
October 26, 2014, Sunday
Amazon Kindle: For a good read
A touchscreen in the new Amazon Kindle is a welcome upgrade
October 14, 2014, Tuesday
First Impression: Samsung Galaxy Note 4 & Gear S
Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 4 phablet and the Gear S smartwatch in New Delhi for Rs 58,300 and 28,900, respectively
September 18, 2014, Thursday
Amazon unveils new tablet line-up
The refreshed tablets are part of Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos's investments in new businesses
September 16, 2014, Tuesday
Metis partners with Intel to launch tablet for kids
The tablet features a seven-inch screen, 16GB memory (expandable upto 32GB), 1GB RAM, 2MP front and rear cameras, 2,800 mAH ...
September 09, 2014, Tuesday
Top 5 phablets with 5.5 inch or bigger screen under Rs 20,000
The term phablet was originally attributed to smartphones with a 5 inch screen but with changing times, a bit of correction to ...
September 01, 2014, Monday
Micromax topples Apple in Indian tablet market
Micromax has overtaken Apple and reached the second position in the tablet market in India in the second quarter with 14 percent ...
September 01, 2014, Monday
Indian tablet sales improve, log 9% q-o-q growth: IDC
India tablet market indicated early signs of recovery in Q2 2014 after taking a sharp hit in the past couple of quarters. ...
August 28, 2014, Thursday
Flipkart launches tablets with Intel
The company today launched five new tablets powered by Intel's Atom processors under in-house brand Digiflip Pro
August 28, 2014, Thursday
First impression: Digiflip Pro ET 701
Old wine at low price
July 27, 2014, Sunday
LG G3: A great phone if you can live with the form factor
LG was slow to join the flagship party this year
July 27, 2014, Sunday
Flipkart's digital move to flip the game
One of the first of a promised range of digital devices sourced and sold in the country by Flipkart
July 20, 2014, Sunday
Samsung Galaxy Tab S 8.4: A performing eye candy
With an impressive Super AMOLED screen and power-packed features, this device is one of the best Android tablets one can buy
July 13, 2014, Sunday
Not quite an iconic tab
Acer Iconia W4 3 comes bundled with Microsoft Office Home & Student 2013
July 06, 2014, Sunday
Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga: Too expensive for a thought
Now, Lenovo wants to provide that same level of flexibility to its enterprise-grade users with the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga S1
June 22, 2014, Sunday
Windows open to the world of tablets
Windows tablets do make a lot of sense if you want a device that doubles up as a laptop and if you want the operating system in a ...
May 06, 2014, Tuesday
Intel working with OEM partners to offer tablets starting Rs 10,000
Chip maker Intel is working with its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners to bring Intel-based tablets starting Rs ...
