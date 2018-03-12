Company Results News
Tailwind ahead for M&M Financial Services as asset quality improves
Improving rural sentiment augurs well for growth and asset quality
Pricing pressure in global operations dents Jet Airways' Q3 numbers
Jet Airways has been struggling with weak demand from the Persian Gulf for a few quarters, though the management indicated that might change
Commodity producers, retail lenders and metal firms grew the fastest in Q3
Positively, many companies also said that GST-related issues are now receding
IOB's Q3 loss almost doubles to Rs 9.7 bn on higher NPA provisioning
Bank hopes to unlock substantial portion of its NPAs in Q1 of FY19, eyes profit in Q3 of next fiscal
Gillette India Q2 net up 7% at Rs 587.7 million, revenue at Rs 4.07 billion
The company, which follows July-June financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 547.5 million in the corresponding period of the previous ...
