Pricing pressure in global operations dents Jet Airways' Q3 numbers Jet Airways has been struggling with weak demand from the Persian Gulf for a few quarters, though the management indicated that might change

Commodity producers, retail lenders and metal firms grew the fastest in Q3 Positively, many companies also said that GST-related issues are now receding

IOB's Q3 loss almost doubles to Rs 9.7 bn on higher NPA provisioning Bank hopes to unlock substantial portion of its NPAs in Q1 of FY19, eyes profit in Q3 of next fiscal