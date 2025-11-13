Tata Motors CV revenues up 6% in Q2; posts net loss of ₹867 crore

Newly listed commercial vehicle (CV) player Tata Motors reported a 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated revenues to Rs 18,491 crore in Q2FY26, riding on a 9 per cent growth in domestic volumes. The company, however, posted a net loss of Rs 867 crore for the quarter, impacted by mark-to-market losses of about Rs 2,027 crore on account of recently listed investments in Tata Capital.
The Q2FY26 figures include fair value loss on equity investments measured at fair value through profit and loss (FVTPL) of Rs 2,027 crore. The Ebitda margin stood at 11.4 per cent, up 140 bps. The stock, which listed on bourses on Wednesday, was down 2.26 per cent on BSE.
As of September 30, Tata Motors was net cash positive at around Rs 1,200 crore.
The domestic CV Vahan market share was steady at 35.3 per cent in H1FY26. Domestic volumes were up 9 per cent, while exports grew by 75 per cent. TaMo, which has more than 3,800 electric buses on the roads now, is all set to bid for an upcoming tender for 10,900 buses, which closes on Friday.
The business will focus on profitable growth to secure double-digit Ebitda margins, robust cash flows and high returns on capital employed, Girish Wagh, MD and CEO of Tata Motors, said.
As such, post GST 2.0 reforms, the business-to-consumer segment, which has seen a reduction in prices, has seen growth and this is benefiting the light commercial vehicle segment, Wagh said, adding that the reduction in GST on spare parts and tyres (which leads to lower total cost of ownership) is benefiting across segments. Moreover, as consumption increased post GST cut, the demand for freight has also grown, and this would have a high single-digit positive impact on growth in H2FY26.
The industry may cross the 1-million mark in volumes, beating the FY19 peak. Wagh, however, clarified that in terms of revenues, the industry beat the FY19 peak around two years back.
“The proposed acquisition of Iveco, announced on July 30, 2025, is progressing as planned with regulatory approvals underway as we work towards an April ’26 closure,” the company said in a statement. TaMo is looking at synergistic opportunities in the area of revenue growth with the Italian CV maker, as well as capital expenditure post the acquisition. It would also focus on design-to-value technique to reduce material costs and opex.
G V Ramanan, CFO, TaMo, reiterated that since Iveco is a double-digit Ebitda business, post acquisition (which would be financed through a bridge loan that would be eventually refinanced), the company should be debt-free in around three years’ time. The combined topline after the Iveco acquisition is completed (by April 2026) would be $24 billion for this year.
INSET: CV industry seeks Bharat Vecto tool to calculate CO₂ emissions
The CV industry has arrived at a consensus across all segments on the upcoming CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Economy/Efficiency) norms, and industry body Siam (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) has recommended to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to go for the Bharat Vecto tool for calculating fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions for medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCV). Girish Wagh, MD and CEO of TaMo, said that Siam has recommended that instead of the constant-speed fuel consumption norms and reduction as per those criteria, the Bharat Motor Vehicle Energy Consumption Calculation Tool be adopted, as it gives a real-life representation of fuel consumption as well as CO₂ emissions.
“We are hoping it would be looked upon favourably,” he said. As for smaller commercial vehicles, which account for less than 2 per cent of the country’s overall fuel consumption and less than 1 per cent of industry CO₂ emissions, Siam has requested exemption of the N1 category (or LCVs) from upcoming CAFE standards, he added. The BEE has prepared a draft proposal to include N1 category vehicles (LCVs) within the CAFE standards framework, starting with CAFE-3 norms effective from April 2027.