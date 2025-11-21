Groww parent Billionbrains' Q2 profit rises 12% on higher active users

Friday, November 21, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent of Indian online stockbroker Groww, reported a 12 per cent rise in second-quarter profit on Friday, boosted by a jump in active users.

Groww, which was founded almost a decade ago and made its stock market debut earlier this month, posted a consolidated net profit of ₹471 crores ($53.14 million), up from ₹420 crores a year ago.

The company's active users grew 20 per cent to 14.8 million, it said.

Groww competes with Angel One, Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Zerodha in India.

It is the country's largest online investment platform by active users and offers trading in equities, mutual funds, and fixed-income products.

 

A surge in retail investor participation, driven by rising financial literacy in India, has enabled Indian exchanges to onboard approximately 10 million new registered investors every six to seven months since March 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

