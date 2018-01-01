JUST IN
Dabur India Ltd.

BSE: 500096 Sector: Consumer
NSE: DABUR ISIN Code: INE016A01026
BSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar 328.05 1.25
(0.38%)
OPEN

330.00

 HIGH

333.25

 LOW

327.80
NSE LIVE 13:33 | 12 Mar 328.45 1.20
(0.37%)
OPEN

330.05

 HIGH

333.60

 LOW

328.15
About Dabur India Ltd.

Dabur India Ltd

Dabur India Ltd is one of the leading FMCG Companies in India. The company is also a world leader in Ayurveda with a portfolio of over 250 Herbal/Ayurvedic products. They operate in key consumer products categories like Hair Care Oral Care Health Care Skin Care Home Care and Foods. The company's FMCG portfolio includes five flagship brands with distinct brand identities Dabur as the master brand f...> More

Dabur India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   57,786
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.86
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 55.98
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   125.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.69
Book Value / Share () [*S] 22.21
P/B Ratio () [*S] 14.77
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Dabur India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1966.44 1852.91 6.13
Other Income 66.34 83.06 -20.13
Total Income 2032.78 1935.97 5
Total Expenses 1562.97 1519.03 2.89
Operating Profit 469.81 416.94 12.68
Net Profit 332.86 294.49 13.03
Equity Capital 176.15 176.15 -
Dabur India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Godrej Consumer 1085.65 1.13 73965.33
Nestle India 7602.60 -0.63 73304.27
Britannia Inds. 4874.85 0.71 58522.57
Dabur India 328.05 0.38 57786.01
Marico 309.20 0.59 39911.54
P & G Hygiene 9402.00 0.25 30518.89
Colgate-Palm. 1040.65 0.13 28305.68
Dabur India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.06
Banks/FIs 0.80
FIIs 17.74
Insurance 4.66
Mutual Funds 3.01
Indian Public 4.47
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.27
Dabur India Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
01/12 Reliance Securities Buy 344 PDF IconDetails
02/05 HDFC Securities Buy 287 PDF IconDetails
27/07 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 308 PDF IconDetails
28/04 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 270 PDF IconDetails
Dabur India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.99% 1.00% -0.10% -1.04%
1 Month -4.86% -3.55% -1.72% -1.00%
3 Month -5.71% -6.46% 1.46% 0.82%
6 Month 7.15% 7.04% 4.83% 4.18%
1 Year 20.05% 19.46% 16.46% 15.94%
3 Year 20.96% 19.72% 16.53% 18.20%

Dabur India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 327.80
333.25
Week Low/High 319.05
335.00
Month Low/High 319.05
346.00
YEAR Low/High 265.05
368.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
368.00

