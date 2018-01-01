Dabur India Ltd.
|BSE: 500096
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: DABUR
|ISIN Code: INE016A01026
|BSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar
|328.05
|
1.25
(0.38%)
|
OPEN
330.00
|
HIGH
333.25
|
LOW
327.80
|NSE LIVE 13:33 | 12 Mar
|328.45
|
1.20
(0.37%)
|
OPEN
330.05
|
HIGH
333.60
|
LOW
328.15
|OPEN
|330.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|326.80
|VOLUME
|25308
|52-Week high
|368.00
|52-Week low
|265.05
|P/E
|55.98
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|57,786
|Buy Price
|328.05
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|328.20
|Sell Qty
|722.00
|OPEN
|330.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|327.25
|VOLUME
|883452
|52-Week high
|368.60
|52-Week low
|265.00
|P/E
|55.98
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|57,786
|Buy Price
|328.45
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|328.50
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|330.00
|CLOSE
|326.80
|VOLUME
|25308
|52-Week high
|368.00
|52-Week low
|265.05
|P/E
|55.98
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|57,786
|Buy Price
|328.05
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|328.20
|Sell Qty
|722.00
|OPEN
|330.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|327.25
|VOLUME
|883452
|52-Week high
|368.60
|52-Week low
|265.00
|P/E
|55.98
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|57786.01
|Buy Price
|328.45
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|328.50
|Sell Qty
|500.00
About Dabur India Ltd.
Dabur India Ltd is one of the leading FMCG Companies in India. The company is also a world leader in Ayurveda with a portfolio of over 250 Herbal/Ayurvedic products. They operate in key consumer products categories like Hair Care Oral Care Health Care Skin Care Home Care and Foods. The company's FMCG portfolio includes five flagship brands with distinct brand identities Dabur as the master brand f...> More
Dabur India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|57,786
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.86
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|55.98
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|125.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|07 Nov 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.69
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|22.21
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|14.77
News
-
Consumer demand, rural economy revival to propel Dabur India's prospects
-
Dabur India Q3 net rises 13%; GST, exchange rate impact topline growth
-
-
Nifty outlook and key trading ideas for Monday's trade by Devang Shah
-
Announcement
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Dabur India Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Dabur India Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Dabur India Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
Dabur India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1966.44
|1852.91
|6.13
|Other Income
|66.34
|83.06
|-20.13
|Total Income
|2032.78
|1935.97
|5
|Total Expenses
|1562.97
|1519.03
|2.89
|Operating Profit
|469.81
|416.94
|12.68
|Net Profit
|332.86
|294.49
|13.03
|Equity Capital
|176.15
|176.15
|-
Dabur India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Godrej Consumer
|1085.65
|1.13
|73965.33
|Nestle India
|7602.60
|-0.63
|73304.27
|Britannia Inds.
|4874.85
|0.71
|58522.57
|Dabur India
|328.05
|0.38
|57786.01
|Marico
|309.20
|0.59
|39911.54
|P & G Hygiene
|9402.00
|0.25
|30518.89
|Colgate-Palm.
|1040.65
|0.13
|28305.68
Dabur India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Dabur India Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|01/12
|Reliance Securities
|Buy
|344
|Details
|02/05
|HDFC Securities
|Buy
|287
|Details
|27/07
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|308
|Details
|28/04
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Buy
|270
|Details
Dabur India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.99%
|1.00%
|-0.10%
|-1.04%
|1 Month
|-4.86%
|-3.55%
|-1.72%
|-1.00%
|3 Month
|-5.71%
|-6.46%
|1.46%
|0.82%
|6 Month
|7.15%
|7.04%
|4.83%
|4.18%
|1 Year
|20.05%
|19.46%
|16.46%
|15.94%
|3 Year
|20.96%
|19.72%
|16.53%
|18.20%
Dabur India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|327.80
|
|333.25
|Week Low/High
|319.05
|
|335.00
|Month Low/High
|319.05
|
|346.00
|YEAR Low/High
|265.05
|
|368.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|368.00
Quick Links for Dabur India:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices