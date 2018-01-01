JUST IN
Future Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 523574 Sector: Industrials
NSE: FEL ISIN Code: INE623B01027
BSE 15:54 | 12 Mar 34.65 -1.10
(-3.08%)
OPEN

36.50

 HIGH

36.50

 LOW

33.60
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 34.75 -1.05
(-2.93%)
OPEN

36.50

 HIGH

36.95

 LOW

33.50
About Future Enterprises Ltd.

Future Enterprises Ltd

Pantaloon Retail India Limited (PRIL), a retailer was incorporated in 12th October of the year 1987, headquartered in Mumbai, the company operates through primarily the `Lifestyle' and `Value' formats through multiple delivery mechanisms and lines of business, some of them being, fashion, food, general merchandise, home, leisure and entertainment, financial services, communications and wellness.

Future Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr) [#] 1,710
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.54
Book Value / Share () [*S] 85.04
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.41
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone     [#] Included DVR Market Cap

Future Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1091.41 944.73 15.53
Other Income 124.55 21.65 475.29
Total Income 1215.96 966.38 25.83
Total Expenses 816.2 712.7 14.52
Operating Profit 399.76 253.68 57.58
Net Profit 81.92 -37.11 320.75
Equity Capital 98.67 94.51 -
Future Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Future Lifestyle 387.70 -0.56 7381.81
Shoppers St. 536.85 0.63 4722.13
V-Mart Retail 1901.15 -0.43 3441.08
Future Enterp. 34.65 -3.08 1709.85
V2 Retail 418.00 4.38 1417.86
SORIL Infra 205.80 1.83 568.01
Mandhana Retail 120.25 -3.76 265.51
Future Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.21
Banks/FIs 1.29
FIIs 1.69
Insurance 0.58
Mutual Funds 1.04
Indian Public 16.96
Custodians 0.00
Other 33.12
Future Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -12.94% -14.93% 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month -21.87% -16.87% -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month -30.84% -36.65% 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month -35.11% -38.55% 5.47% 4.93%
1 Year 30.26% 26.59% 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year 157.24% 157.22% 17.24% 19.04%

Future Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 33.60
36.50
Week Low/High 33.60
41.00
Month Low/High 33.60
48.00
YEAR Low/High 26.05
62.00
All TIME Low/High 0.03
105.00

