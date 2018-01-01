Future Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 523574
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: FEL
|ISIN Code: INE623B01027
|BSE 15:54 | 12 Mar
|34.65
|
-1.10
(-3.08%)
|
OPEN
36.50
|
HIGH
36.50
|
LOW
33.60
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|34.75
|
-1.05
(-2.93%)
|
OPEN
36.50
|
HIGH
36.95
|
LOW
33.50
About Future Enterprises Ltd.
Pantaloon Retail India Limited (PRIL), a retailer was incorporated in 12th October of the year 1987, headquartered in Mumbai, the company operates through primarily the `Lifestyle' and `Value' formats through multiple delivery mechanisms and lines of business, some of them being, fashion, food, general merchandise, home, leisure and entertainment, financial services, communications and wellness. T...> More
Future Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|[#]
|1,710
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.54
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|85.04
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.41
Future Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1091.41
|944.73
|15.53
|Other Income
|124.55
|21.65
|475.29
|Total Income
|1215.96
|966.38
|25.83
|Total Expenses
|816.2
|712.7
|14.52
|Operating Profit
|399.76
|253.68
|57.58
|Net Profit
|81.92
|-37.11
|320.75
|Equity Capital
|98.67
|94.51
|-
Future Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Future Lifestyle
|387.70
|-0.56
|7381.81
|Shoppers St.
|536.85
|0.63
|4722.13
|V-Mart Retail
|1901.15
|-0.43
|3441.08
|Future Enterp.
|34.65
|-3.08
|1709.85
|V2 Retail
|418.00
|4.38
|1417.86
|SORIL Infra
|205.80
|1.83
|568.01
|Mandhana Retail
|120.25
|-3.76
|265.51
Future Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-12.94%
|-14.93%
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|-21.87%
|-16.87%
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|-30.84%
|-36.65%
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|-35.11%
|-38.55%
|5.47%
|4.93%
|1 Year
|30.26%
|26.59%
|17.18%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|157.24%
|157.22%
|17.24%
|19.04%
Future Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|33.60
|
|36.50
|Week Low/High
|33.60
|
|41.00
|Month Low/High
|33.60
|
|48.00
|YEAR Low/High
|26.05
|
|62.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.03
|
|105.00
