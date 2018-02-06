Vindhya Telelinks Ltd

Jointly promoted by Universal Cables of the M P Birla group and Madhya Pradesh Audyogik Vikas Nigam, Vindhya Telelinks (VTL) set up a project to manufacture jelly-filled telephone cables (cap.: 5 lac ckm pa) in Sep.'83, at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, in collaboration with Ericsson Cables, Sweden. It also manufactures solid and foam skin insulated cables in standard conductor sizes - diameters of 0.4 mm,...> More