Vindhya Telelinks Ltd.
|BSE: 517015
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: VINDHYATEL
|ISIN Code: INE707A01012
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|1019.90
|
24.90
(2.50%)
|
OPEN
1073.00
|
HIGH
1073.00
|
LOW
995.00
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|1032.00
|
42.15
(4.26%)
|
OPEN
1025.00
|
HIGH
1032.00
|
LOW
989.85
About Vindhya Telelinks Ltd.
Jointly promoted by Universal Cables of the M P Birla group and Madhya Pradesh Audyogik Vikas Nigam, Vindhya Telelinks (VTL) set up a project to manufacture jelly-filled telephone cables (cap.: 5 lac ckm pa) in Sep.'83, at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, in collaboration with Ericsson Cables, Sweden. It also manufactures solid and foam skin insulated cables in standard conductor sizes - diameters of 0.4 mm,...> More
Vindhya Telelinks Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,209
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|67.71
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|15.06
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|70.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.70
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|881.53
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.16
Vindhya Telelinks Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|320.48
|207.59
|54.38
|Other Income
|1.84
|2.06
|-10.68
|Total Income
|322.32
|209.66
|53.73
|Total Expenses
|279.01
|179
|55.87
|Operating Profit
|43.31
|30.66
|41.26
|Net Profit
|16.64
|10.84
|53.51
|Equity Capital
|11.84
|11.84
|-
Vindhya Telelinks Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sterlite Tech.
|340.90
|0.89
|13670.09
|Finolex Cables
|704.60
|1.03
|10776.86
|KEI Inds.
|364.75
|1.16
|2857.82
|Vindhya Telelink
|1019.90
|2.50
|1208.58
|Aksh Optifibre
|32.55
|2.36
|529.46
|Universal Cables
|136.95
|2.24
|475.22
|CMI
|238.25
|0.17
|358.09
Vindhya Telelinks Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.65%
|-6.78%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.53%
|-2.52%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-23.77%
|-24.48%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-13.07%
|-7.26%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|56.32%
|53.21%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|101.86%
|96.53%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Vindhya Telelinks Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|995.00
|
|1073.00
|Week Low/High
|977.05
|
|1107.00
|Month Low/High
|977.05
|
|1252.00
|YEAR Low/High
|636.00
|
|1472.00
|All TIME Low/High
|12.60
|
|1472.00
