Vindhya Telelinks Ltd.

BSE: 517015 Sector: Engineering
NSE: VINDHYATEL ISIN Code: INE707A01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1019.90 24.90
(2.50%)
OPEN

1073.00

 HIGH

1073.00

 LOW

995.00
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1032.00 42.15
(4.26%)
OPEN

1025.00

 HIGH

1032.00

 LOW

989.85
OPEN 1073.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 995.00
VOLUME 28342
52-Week high 1472.00
52-Week low 636.00
P/E 15.06
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,209
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Vindhya Telelinks Ltd.

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd

Jointly promoted by Universal Cables of the M P Birla group and Madhya Pradesh Audyogik Vikas Nigam, Vindhya Telelinks (VTL) set up a project to manufacture jelly-filled telephone cables (cap.: 5 lac ckm pa) in Sep.'83, at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, in collaboration with Ericsson Cables, Sweden. It also manufactures solid and foam skin insulated cables in standard conductor sizes - diameters of 0.4 mm,...> More

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,209
EPS - TTM () [*S] 67.71
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.06
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   70.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.70
Book Value / Share () [*S] 881.53
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.16
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 320.48 207.59 54.38
Other Income 1.84 2.06 -10.68
Total Income 322.32 209.66 53.73
Total Expenses 279.01 179 55.87
Operating Profit 43.31 30.66 41.26
Net Profit 16.64 10.84 53.51
Equity Capital 11.84 11.84 -
Vindhya Telelinks Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sterlite Tech. 340.90 0.89 13670.09
Finolex Cables 704.60 1.03 10776.86
KEI Inds. 364.75 1.16 2857.82
Vindhya Telelink 1019.90 2.50 1208.58
Aksh Optifibre 32.55 2.36 529.46
Universal Cables 136.95 2.24 475.22
CMI 238.25 0.17 358.09
Vindhya Telelinks Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.52
Banks/FIs 0.16
FIIs 1.93
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 8.40
Indian Public 22.29
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.43
Vindhya Telelinks Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.65% -6.78% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.53% -2.52% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -23.77% -24.48% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -13.07% -7.26% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 56.32% 53.21% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 101.86% 96.53% 17.24% 19.02%

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 995.00
1073.00
Week Low/High 977.05
1107.00
Month Low/High 977.05
1252.00
YEAR Low/High 636.00
1472.00
All TIME Low/High 12.60
1472.00

