Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 07:46 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Auto Expo / News / BYD Sealion 7 to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo, launch in March 2025

BYD Sealion 7 to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo, launch in March 2025

The new BYD Sealion 7 was unveiled last year in China, positioned as an affordable alternative to the Tesla Model Y. It boasts a 360-degree camera system, enhancing safety and driving convenience

BYD Sealion

The BYD Sealion 7 is a coupe SUV and in terms of design elements, it takes inspiration from the BY Seal.

Shubham Parashar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The BYD Sealion 7 is all set to make its debut at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, ahead of its India launch in March 2025. BYD India is planning to display all its existing models including the BYD Seal sedan, Atto 3 SUV and eMax 7 alongside the new Sealion 7 at the upcoming Auto Show. The new BYD Sealion 7 broke cover last year in China where it is marketed as an affordable option to the Tesla Model Y.
 
The BYD Sealion 7 is a coupe SUV and in terms of design elements, it takes inspiration from the BY Seal that boasts an X-shaped front. It features similar headlights and slim connected taillights with a more aggressive front and rear bumper design. 
 
 
On the inside, a lot is similar to the Seal sedan, with the highlight being a large rotating screen that has been a signature feature for most BYD models.  The Sealion 7 measures around 4.8 meters in length and gets FWD and RWD drivetrain options overseas.   
The Sealion 7 coupe-SUV is built on BYD’s advanced e-Platform 3.0 Evo, a dedicated electric architecture, and features the brand’s Blade battery technology. The SUV offers two battery options — 82.5 kWh and 91.3 kWh — with a maximum range of up to 502 km.
 
In terms of body style, the BYD Sealion 7 is not likely to have any direct rivals in India. But in terms of pricing, it is expected to fare against EVs like the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 in the Indian market.

More From This Section

Cars

Auto majors end 2024 with positive sales growth driven by new launches

Hyundai Creta Electric

Creta Electric SUV: A new chapter in Hyundai's EV design and performance

EV, Electric Car

Gensol Ezio EV to debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 with 200 km range

Honda

Stylish new black edition of Honda Elevate SUV could be coming soon

Skoda Enyaq

Skoda Enyaq facelift teased ahead of global debut in mid-2025; here's more

Topics : Electric Vehicles China Auto Expo Auto industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVECapital Infra Trust IPODelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon