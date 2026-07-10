Queer India Now: The ordinary lives of queer Indians take centre stage

In between these two pieces, there are memoirs by people from marginalised castes and tribes from the villages and towns of Telangana, West Bengal, Kashmir, Karnataka, Odisha, Manipur, and Nagaland vis-à-vis those from the metro cities. Some of these voices have had government recognition but still have received no resources to change ground realities. B Kiran Nayak exposes the lack of intersection between transgender organisations and disability organisations, and demands intersectional policies beyond theory; Sintu Bagui dreams of opening an old-age home for sex-workers of all genders and expressions; Rabi Raj speaks of the importance of ending caste discrimination more than needing marriage equality; Siddharth Shanthala Ganesh narrates the life of Manjamma, a jogati, who wants to establish an institution for housing and also teaching performative arts to the trans community; Dit Toudam hopes for an equal and accepting world where safe homes for gender non-confirming children is the last option; Tashi Choedup creates space for queer people in the Buddhist monastic code.