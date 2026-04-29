Under Grey Smoggy Skies reveals India's urban homelessness problem

In “The Little Hand That Tugs”, Mr Mander presents a distressing portrayal of Delhi’s street girls who have been abandoned or escaped from their abusive fathers. These girls are longing for a safer place and dream of going to school. The author describes how, after months of negotiation, the Delhi government had opened two residential schools for street children, only to be closed again in May 2025.

Another chapter, “Worlds Apart”, documents the binaries in India’s class division, a division between affluence and poverty, abundance and hunger and luxurious homes and pavements. Mr Mander believes that the urban poor have been the result of crony capitalism as a model economic system that profits one class while pushing another at the bottom of the economic development pyramid. He says the widening gap between the rich and the poor has given rise to widely varying living standards and class-consciousness. India has 195 million undernourished people, 75 million people in extreme poverty and almost three million people are homeless. Yet, the country has 308 billionaires, ranking third after the United States and China. These numbers not only speak of the glaring income disparities between the rich and the poor, but also of the contrasting lifestyles of the two classes.