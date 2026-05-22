The Ghosts of Indian Small Towns: Ruskin Bond's journey through time

Compare Bond’s recollections with today’s reality. Haven’t our cities become unwalkable, and urban ecosystems so drained out they don’t appear to be anything like the ones described in these essays?

In “Meerut After Rain,” the author writes of how the “heady, invigorating odour” of the crushed neem pods on the titular cantonment city’s Mall Road is still etched in his memory, making him wish that those “neem trees are still there”. For many who associate Meerut only with the 1857 Mutiny and Begum Samru, this short essay will appear uniquely revelatory.

If one talks about India, then cricket, religion, and railways can rarely be missed. Bond touches upon all these in his essays here. In “As the Trains Go By”, the author remembers watching trains arriving and departing in his younger days, noting how the variety of people on platforms jostled for space, only to come “back to [his] room and typewriter and write stories like ‘The Eyes have It’, ‘The Night Train at Deoli’, and ‘Time Stops at Shamli’.” Remembering how he spent time reading books in railways, he enquires if anyone remembers the famous Hindi novelist, Gulshan Nanda, whose books in the 1960s were “everywhere. Even waiters, room-boys, and taxi drivers were reading them.”