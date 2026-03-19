Notes on Being a Man: Scott Galloway maps men's path in new territory

Statistics that appear later in the book build a more complex picture. “Today, women are the primary breadwinners in 41 per cent of US households and the percentage of women who outearn their husbands has tripled in the past 50 years,” he notes. These numbers, however, do not capture the reality that women who work outside the house are often expected to also cook, take kids to the doctor, attend school meetings, and stock up on house supplies. Professor Galloway points out that, when men do these things, they see them as favours for which they deserve praise. It is easy to see how the author’s advice in the dating context is linked to his broader idea that men must always create “surplus value”, meaning they must give more than they take, and his view of masculinity as a “three-legged stool”. According to him, the answer to the questions “Why are men here?” and “What do men do?” is: “Men protect, provide and procreate.”