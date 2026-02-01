Biopharma to medical tourism, Budget charts expansion across value chain

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s latest Union Budget laid out a broad-based push to strengthen India’s healthcare and life sciences ecosystem, with measures spanning biopharma manufacturing, medical education, research institutions, traditional medicine, affordable drugs and medical tourism.

At the centre of the healthcare strategy is a renewed focus on biopharmaceutical manufacturing, as the government seeks to build domestic capabilities in biologics and biosimilars amid India’s rising burden of non-communicable diseases.

The Budget announced Mission Biopharma Shakti, a ₹10,000 crore programme over five years, aimed at creating an end-to-end ecosystem covering research, talent development, clinical trials and manufacturing. As part of this effort, the government will expand pharmaceutical education and research infrastructure through the establishment of three new National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPERs) and the upgradation of seven existing NIPERs to support advanced research, skilling and closer industry collaboration.

The Budget also proposed the creation of a nationwide network of 1,000 accredited clinical trial sites, a move intended to accelerate drug development timelines, strengthen regulatory standards and position India as a preferred destination for global clinical research.

Alongside manufacturing, Sitharaman placed strong emphasis on expanding medical education capacity to address long-term workforce needs. The government will add 10,000 medical education seats in the coming year, part of a larger plan to add 75,000 seats over five years, while continuing investments in hospital-linked medical colleges and training infrastructure.

To improve affordability and access to treatment, the Budget announced significant customs duty relief on medicines. Basic customs duty has been fully exempted on 36 life-saving drugs used in the treatment of cancer, rare diseases and other chronic conditions, while six additional medicines will attract a concessional duty of 5 per cent. Crucially, these exemptions and concessional rates will also apply to the bulk drugs used in manufacturing these medicines, reinforcing the government’s push to deepen domestic pharmaceutical and biopharma value chains. The list of duty-free imports was also expanded to include additional medicines supplied under patient assistance programmes.

Traditional medicine and wellness formed another pillar of the healthcare push. The Budget outlined steps to strengthen the AYUSH ecosystem, including expansion of AYUSH pharmacies, improved quality control and standardisation, and a larger trained workforce. These measures are aimed at integrating AYUSH more closely with mainstream healthcare while supporting India’s ambitions to scale up exports of certified traditional medicine products and wellness services.

In a move aligned with this broader healthcare vision, the finance minister announced support for the development of five regional medical tourism hubs in partnership with state governments and the private sector. These hubs will integrate advanced hospital care with allied services, rehabilitation and AYUSH-based therapies, positioning India as a global destination for comprehensive and cost-effective healthcare. The Budget also emphasised capacity building, easier visa norms and skill development for caregivers and allied health professionals to support the medical tourism push.

Taken together, the Budget’s healthcare proposals signal a shift towards building scale, depth and resilience across the value chain, from education and research to manufacturing, affordability and global outreach, at a time when India’s disease profile is increasingly dominated by chronic and lifestyle-related conditions.

In response to the Budget’s healthcare and biopharma thrust, pharma and healthcare stocks outperformed broader market benchmarks in heads-up trading on Budget day. Major hospital names such as Max Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals, Narayana Health, Fortis Healthcare and Aster DM saw their shares rise by up to around 4 per cent following announcements around medical tourism and healthcare expansion. Biopharma-linked optimism also lifted the Nifty Pharma Index, which was reported to be higher in early trade as markets reacted to the ₹10,000 crore biopharma manufacturing push, even as broader benchmarks showed muted or mixed movement.