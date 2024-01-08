Adani Green announces redemption plan for $750 million bond due in Sept

Adani Green Energy on Monday announced it has a cash-backed redemption plan ready for its $750 million Holdco bond, which is due in eight months from now, in September.

In its Monday release, the company noted, 'The outstanding amounts of the Holdco Notes shall be fully secured through cash balances set aside as part of various reserve accounts securing the Holdco Notes, eight months prior to the maturity,' the company said in a statement to the exchanges. The bonds are due on September 9.

In its statement, the company said the redemption plan for the Holdco Notes includes $169 million in reserve accounts and internal accruals, $300 million from the 1050 megawatt joint venture transaction closed with TotalEnergies in December, and $281 million as proceeds from the initial tranche of promoter preferential allotment announced last month. Proceeds from the preferential allotment are expected by month end and will be deposited into the Senior Debt Redemption Account (SDRA) of the Holdco notes, the company said.

The company has debt worth Rs 22,942 crore up for repayment/refinancing, which as of now is the largest in the annual schedule up to FY33, according to its post-earnings presentation released in November. The $750 million Holdco bond, another RG 1 bond worth Rs 4,152 crore, and a construction facility of Rs 15,331 crore are part of the Rs 22,942 crore due in FY25, according to the presentation. An email query sent to Adani Green Energy on Monday requesting a comment on the overall debt repayment for FY25 remained unanswered at the time of writing this story.

In a post September-23 ended quarter earnings interaction with fixed income investors, the company was asked for clarity of the timeline for the redemption plan of two US-dollar-denominated bonds – the Holdco bond and the RG1 bond.

'For your two US dollar bonds, you have between 9 and 12 months before maturity, to present a refinancing plan. I believe the earliest timeline is 8th December,' an analyst asked on the call, transcripts for the same uploaded on the company website shows.

For the second RG 1 bond worth Rs 4,152 crore, the company’s management then said they will be refinanced through a long tenor US Private Placement (PP) instrument for which 'Discussions are currently in a very, very advanced stage,' the call transcripts show.