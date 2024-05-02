Adani Ports Q4FY24 results: Net profit rises 76% to Rs 2,040 crore

India’s largest port operator – Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) – reported a 76 per cent year-on-year rise in its net profit at Rs 2,040 crore for the January-March quarter of 2023-24 (FY24), according to the company’s quarterly results announced on Thursday.

On a quarterly basis, the company’s net profit shrunk by 7.6 per cent.





ALSO READ: Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit falls 37.6% to Rs 451 crore The company’s Q4 revenue stood at Rs 6,897 crore, 19 per cent higher on a year-on-year basis and 0.3 per cent lower than the previous quarter. APSEZ’s profit before interest, depreciation, tax, and amortisation (PBIDT) during the quarter was Rs 3,924 crore, which is 64.5 per cent higher year-on-year and sequentially lower by 16.5 per cent.

“APSEZ outperformed its upper end of guidance provided at the beginning of the financial year on cargo, revenue, and EBITDA by 6%-8%, while closing the year with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.3x versus its guidance of 2.5x. Clearly, the company’s business model of end-to-end service, strategic partnership with key customers, leveraging the network effect through its string of ports, and focus on operational efficiencies is yielding results,” said Ashwani Gupta, whole-time director and chief executive officer, APSEZ.

The company, in January, had appointed Gupta to the position and elevated Karan Adani to the position of managing director.

With incremental cargo volumes of 100 million metric tonnes (MMT) achieved in less than two years, APSEZ expects to achieve 500 million metric tonnes (mmt) of cargo volumes in 2025, aided by the recently acquired Gopalpur Port, and the scheduled commissioning of Vizhinjam Port in the current year and WCT next year, according to the port operator.

“We continue to invest heavily in the business to drive growth, particularly in the logistics segment. Our newly launched trucking segment enables APSEZ to provide the last-mile connectivity solution to its customers,” said Gupta.