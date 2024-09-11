Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Wednesday said it has signed a concession agreement with DPA to develop Berth No 13 at Deendayal Port, Kandla, Gujarat.

APSEZ has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, DPA Container and Clean Cargo Terminal Limited (DPACCCTL), that will carry out operations at the berth, it said in a statement.

Berth will handle multipurpose cargo and is expected to be commissioned in FY27.

In July 2024, APSEZ had received the LOI for the development, operation and maintenance of the berth for a 30-year concession period.

According to the statement, APSEZ will develop the berth under DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer) model for multipurpose clean cargo, including container cargo.