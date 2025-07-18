Friday, July 18, 2025 | 08:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Adani exits AWL agri business, sells 10.42% stake to Wilmar for ₹3,732 cr

Adani exits AWL agri business, sells 10.42% stake to Wilmar for ₹3,732 cr

The transaction was valued at around ₹3,732.54 crore and executed at an average price of ₹275.50 apiece

Adani Group

AWL Agri Business sells edible oil and other food products under Fortune brand | Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Group on Friday exited AWL Agri Business (formerly known as Adani Wilmar) by selling its remaining 10.42 per cent stake in the company for Rs 3,732 crore through open market transactions, according to the BSE data.

Adani Commodities LLP (ACL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, offloaded a total of 13,54,82,400 equity shares in 11 tranches on Friday, amounting to a 10.42 per cent stake in AWL Agri Business, as per the block deal data on the BSE.

The transaction was valued at around Rs 3,732.54 crore and executed at an average price of Rs 275.50 apiece.

Meanwhile, Dubai-based Shajaeatan Investment FZCO purchased a little over 11.07 crore equity shares or 8.52 per cent in AWL Agri Business for Rs 3,049.99 crore.

 

Quant Mutual Fund (MF), IDFC MF, Bandhan MF, Jupiter Fund Management, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, US-based Susquehanna International Group, Franklin Templeton, Vanguard, and Singapore-based Duro Capital were among the buyers of AWL Agri Business shares on the BSE. 

Also Read

Adani Green Energy

Adani Green Energy's operational renewable capacity rises 45% to 15,816 MW

Adani Group

Adani Group in talks with MUFG to raise $250 million via offshore loans

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Enterprises' ₹1,000 cr bond issue fully subscribed in just 3 hours

Adani Power Ltd, Electricity, Power plant

Adani Power acquires 600 MW VIPL coal power plant for Rs 4,000 crore

PremiumAdani Group

Adani group leads race to acquire Jaiprakash Associates with ₹12,500 cr bid

Shares of AWL Agri Business slipped 1.31 per cent to close at Rs 274.60 apiece on the BSE.

On Thursday, billionaire Gautam Adani-promoted Adani Group said it has sold a 20 per cent stake in AWL Agri Business to Wilmar International Singapore for Rs 7,150 crore, as part of its decision to exit the FMCG business and focus on the infrastructure vertical.

In January, ACL had already sold a 13.51 per cent stake in AWL through the offer for sale route, generating Rs 4,855 crore.

AWL Agri Business sells edible oil and other food products under Fortune brand.

In December last year, Adani Group had announced divestment of its entire 44 per cent stake in AWL to sharpen its focus on core infrastructure businesses.

During the 2024-25 fiscal, AWL Agri Business Ltd had posted a net profit of Rs 1,225.81 crore on a total income of Rs 63,910.28 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB, PSU Banks

IOB Q1 net up 76% at ₹1,111 cr, eyes QIP for ₹4,000 cr equity in Q3FY26

jsw steel

JSW Steel Q1FY26 results: Consolidated net profit jumps 158% to ₹2,184 cr

Chevron gets go ahead for USD 53B Hess deal

Chevron clears final hurdle to acquire Hess in $53 billion mega deal

reliance infrastructures rinfra

NCLAT stays insolvency proceedings against Reliance Infrastructure

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser sells homecare brands to Advent in $4.8 billion deal

Topics : Adani Wilmar International Adani Wilmar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon