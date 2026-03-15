AI safety frameworks must keep pace with rapid advances in LLM tools

Investments in safety and security, especially for countries like India and others in the Global South, are paramount to ensure that AI delivers gains in a way that protects users' rights and builds trust. If customers do not trust the technology, they will walk away from it, he added.
Most forecasts project that the total economic output from the market built on the AI
stack will likely exceed $1.5 trillion by 2030. By building tools that ensure AI users' safety and security, India can carve out a $300 billion opportunity from the larger pie, Hodes said.