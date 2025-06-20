Friday, June 20, 2025 | 09:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Air India flew Airbus jets with overdue checks days before fatal 787 crash

DGCA flagged Air India for flying planes with overdue emergency equipment checks; however, these warnings were not related to the cause of the June 12 plane crash

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s civil aviation regulator had warned Air India about multiple safety violations just days before the deadly crash of one of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft in Ahmedabad. According to official documents reviewed by Reuters, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had flagged serious lapses involving overdue inspections of emergency equipment on several aircraft.
 
The warnings were issued prior to the June 12 crash that killed 271 people, including at least 30 on the ground. However, the DGCA clarified that the cited violations were not linked to the cause of the crash.
 
Still, the timing of the findings has deepened scrutiny of the airline, which was acquired by the Tata Group in 2022.
   

Emergency slide checks missed on multiple aircraft

A DGCA inspection report revealed that spot checks in May found three Airbus aircraft had operated flights despite missing mandatory inspections of their emergency escape slides—equipment vital for passenger evacuation during emergencies.

One Airbus A320 continued flying international routes to Dubai, Riyadh, and Jeddah even though its escape slide inspection was overdue by over a month. Another aircraft, an A319 on domestic routes, had not undergone required checks for more than three months. A third aircraft had missed its inspection by two days.
 
“Operating aircraft with expired or unverified emergency equipment constitutes a breach of standard airworthiness and safety norms,” the DGCA report stated. It further said that Air India failed to submit timely compliance responses, indicating “weak procedural control and oversight”.
 
The regulator warned that aircraft missing mandatory safety inspections are deemed to have suspended airworthiness certificates. Warning notices were issued to Air India CEO Campbell Wilson and senior officials responsible for airworthiness, quality, and planning.
 
The report also cited an incident where an AI Engineering Services engineer accidentally deployed an escape slide during maintenance, which led to the discovery of one of the missed inspections.
 

Air India accelerates verification of maintenance logs

Air India responded by saying it is reviewing all maintenance records—particularly those related to escape slide inspections—and expects the process to be completed shortly.
 
The DGCA also found that several aircraft had outdated registration paperwork. While Air India claimed all but one aircraft were compliant and that the discrepancy posed no safety risk, the regulator criticised “inadequate internal oversight” and called it a “systemic control failure”.
 

Air India, subsidiaries received most safety notices in 2024

India’s junior aviation minister said regulators had issued 23 safety-related warnings or penalties to airlines in 2024—more than half involving Air India and its low-cost subsidiary, Air India Express.
 
Among them was a $127,000 fine, the largest so far, for insufficient oxygen supply on a San Francisco-bound flight. Another incident involved unauthorised entry into the cockpit.
 

Crash becomes world’s deadliest in a decade

The June 12 crash is now considered the deadliest plane crash globally in the past ten years. The London-bound Boeing 787-8 crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, hitting a medical college hostel near the airport.
 
The sole survivor, 40-year-old Viswashkumar Ramesh, was seated near an emergency exit.
 
Among the 242 people on board, 241 died—including 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese citizens, one Canadian, and 12 crew members. At least 30 others were killed on the ground.
 
Investigators are examining possible issues with engine thrust, flap deployment, and the aircraft’s landing gear, which reportedly remained extended during take-off. Both black boxes have been recovered and are under analysis.
 

Topics : Air India ahmedabad plane crash plane crash boeing dreamliners BS Web Reports DGCA Airline sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

