Home / Companies / News / Amazon to cut 14,000 corporate jobs as spending on AI accelerates

Amazon to cut 14,000 corporate jobs as spending on AI accelerates

Included in the letter was a memo to Amazon staff last year from CEO Andy Jassy

Amazon

Amazon to slash 14,000 corporate jobs as it boosts spending on artificial intelligence, with executives saying the move will streamline operations and focus resources on key growth areas.(Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Seattle
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 12:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon will cut about 14,000 corporate jobs as the online retail giant ramps up spending on artificial intelligence.

The reductions we're sharing today are a continuation of this work to get even stronger by further reducing bureaucracy, removing layers, and shifting resources to ensure we're investing in our biggest bets and what matters most to our customers' current and future needs, Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology at Amazon said in message to employees Tuesday.

Included in the letter was a memo to Amazon staff last year from CEO Andy Jassy.

Teams and individuals impacted by the job cuts will be notified on Tuesday.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 12:53 AM IST

