Eternal Q1 FY26 results: Net profit declines 90%, revenue grows 70% in

Eternal, the parent company of food aggregator Zomato, reported a 90.11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit for the first quarter of FY26, falling to ₹25 crore compared to ₹253 crore during the same period a year earlier. On a sequential basis, profit was down 35.8 per cent from ₹39 crore.

The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 70.3 per cent YoY to ₹7,167 crore in Q1 FY26, up from ₹4,206 crore a year earlier. The revenue stood at ₹5,833 crore in the previous quarter.

ALSO READ: Siraj confirms Bumrah's inclusion in India's XI for Manchester Test On the profitability front, consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 42 per cent YoY to ₹172 crore, largely due to continuing investments in quick commerce and the going-out business, the company said in a shareholder letter.

The consolidated adjusted revenue grew 67 per cent YoY and 22 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹7,563 crore. The company stated that its business-to-consumer (B2C) businesses now generate nearly $10 billion in annualized net order value (NOV), with quick commerce contributing almost half—making it its largest B2C segment. Food Delivery The adjusted revenue for food delivery grew 17.7 per cent YoY to ₹2,657 crore compared to ₹2,256 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. On a sequential basis, food delivery revenue rose 10.2 per cent. The gross order value (GOV) increased from ₹9,264 crore in Q1 FY25 to ₹10,769 crore in Q1 FY26, a 16.24 per cent YoY rise. The GOV stood at ₹9,778 crore in the last quarter. The net order value (NOV), which refers to the actual value retained after deductions (such as discounts and promo codes), was ₹8,967 crore in the June quarter, a 13.1 per cent rise compared to ₹7,928 crore in the same quarter last year.

The number of average monthly transacting customers increased to 22.9 million, up from 20.9 million in the previous quarter. Quick Commerce Blinkit, the quick commerce arm of Eternal, reported revenue of ₹2,400 crore in Q1 FY26, up 154.7 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year. The platform’s GOV for the quarter increased to ₹11,821 crore, compared to ₹9,421 crore a quarter ago and ₹4,923 crore in Q1 FY25. The NOV also rose 126.6 per cent YoY to ₹9,203 crore in the June quarter. The platform’s average order value (AOV) increased slightly to ₹669 in Q1 FY26, up from ₹665 in Q4 FY25. The average monthly transacting customers grew to 16.9 million, up from 13.7 million in the previous quarter.

Blinkit opened 243 net new stores in Q1 FY26. The company, which now has a total of 1,544 stores, said it is on track to reach 2,000 stores by December-end. ALSO READ: Moody's upgrades SBI's baseline credit rating, profitability to moderate “We see enough room for store growth in all cities at this point, including those where we have good geographical coverage already. Delhi, for example, is still growing at 70 per cent+ YoY (NOV growth). We have visibility to get to 3,000 stores today, and we will communicate the timeline for getting there after we reach our current milestone of 2,000 stores by Dec ‘25,” said Albinder Dhindsa, Founder & CEO, Blinkit.

Going Out For Eternal's going-out business, revenue rose 117.8 per cent to ₹207 crore in Q1, compared to ₹95 crore in the year-ago period. On the other hand, GOV jumped to ₹2,370 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to ₹1,268 crore in Q1 FY25. In Q1 FY26, there were about two million average monthly customers who transacted nearly twice a month on average, with a net AOV of ₹1,700. “If we execute well, District has the potential to scale to $3 billion in annual topline (NOV) with $150 million of adjusted EBITDA sometime over the next five years,” said Akshant Goyal, Chief Financial Officer, Eternal.