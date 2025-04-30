Amul increases milk prices by ₹2/litre, cites rising input costs

Prices of Amul milk across all variants in the country will be raised by Rs 2 per litre with effect from May 1 (Thursday), the marketing federation which owns the popular dairy brand announced on Wednesday.

The increase of Rs 2 per litre translates into a range of 3-4 per cent hike in MRP (maximum retail price) which is much lower than average food inflation, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) said in a release. The Anand, Gujarat based federation markets dairy products under the 'Amul' brand. Following the increase, 500ml pouch of Amul Gold milk will now be available for Rs 34, while 'Shakti' variant of 500ml will cost Rs 31 in Gujarat, said the release.