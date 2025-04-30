Home / Companies / News / Amul increases milk prices by ₹2/litre, cites rising input costs

Amul increases milk prices by ₹2/litre, cites rising input costs

Following the increase, 500ml pouch of Amul Gold milk will now be available for Rs 34, while 'Shakti' variant of 500ml will cost Rs 31 in Gujarat

milk factory amul mother dairy
The increase of Rs 2 per litre translates into a range of 3-4 per cent hike in MRP. | File Photo
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prices of Amul milk across all variants in the country will be raised by Rs 2 per litre with effect from May 1 (Thursday), the marketing federation which owns the popular dairy brand announced on Wednesday.

The increase of Rs 2 per litre translates into a range of 3-4 per cent hike in MRP (maximum retail price) which is much lower than average food inflation, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) said in a release.  The Anand, Gujarat based federation markets dairy products under the 'Amul' brand. Following the increase, 500ml pouch of Amul Gold milk will now be available for Rs 34, while 'Shakti' variant of 500ml will cost Rs 31 in Gujarat, said the release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vedanta expects demerger to complete by September, says CFO Goel

Supreme Universal registers ₹174 cr txn for its ultra-luxury property

Ather Energy IPO manages to scrape through; achieves 1.4x subscription

Premium

Ola again makes it to top spot in sales in April; e2W market share at 22.4%

Premium

High import tariffs don't help nations become competitive: Lamborghini exec

Topics :AmulMilk pricesMilk price hike

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story