Supreme Universal registers ₹174 cr txn for its ultra-luxury property

Supreme Universal has closed a Rs 174 crore transaction at its ultra-luxury project, Supreme ArtHouse, in Mumbai’s Bandra. The sea-facing duplex, spread across 12,148 square feet and occupying two entire floors, has been purchased by Sarvesh Singh, executive director of Alkem Laboratories.

The transaction attracted a stamp duty of Rs 10.44 crore, and is one of Bandra’s biggest sea-facing residential deals, the company stated. “Strategically located at Carter Road, this rare residence offers unrestricted views of the Arabian Sea on three sides, with only one apartment per floor.”

“We understand the ultra-luxury segment deeply — from refined design sensibilities to what today’s discerning customer truly desires,” said Sunny Bijlani, joint managing director, Supreme Universal.

“While such transactions are more commonly seen in South Mumbai or Worli, this deal marks the largest of its kind on the Bandra seafront. At Supreme Universal, ultra-luxury is not just a segment — it’s our core strength and identity,” he added.

Established in 1982, Supreme Universal operates in the luxury and boutique real estate segments across Mumbai and Pune.

Additionally, Pali Hill is a prime residential market in Mumbai. According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, the region saw 29 property transactions with a gross sales value of Rs 385 crore in the calendar year 2024.

Also Read

The property rates in the area hover around Rs 1.4 lakh per square foot as of the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2024 (Q4CY24), down from Rs 1.5 lakh per square foot in Q4CY23 — a price change of 6.7 per cent.

Prestige Group and Rustomjee are among the other prominent developers present in the locality.