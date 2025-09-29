Avenue Supermarts raises ₹100 cr short term debt; opens new store in Delhi

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which operates the D-Mart retail chain stores, has raised Rs 100 crore in short-term debt through the issuance of commercial paper.

The commercial paper, which has been issued on Monday and will mature after 91 days on December 29, 2025, bears a coupon rate of 6 per cent.

The said commercial paper (CP) is proposed to be listed on the BSE, said a regulatory filing by the company. The CP has a Credit Rating of ICRA A1+', it added.

In a separate filing, Avenue Supermarts informed that it has opened a new store in New Delhi at Epicah Mall & Business Centre, Moti Nagar on Tuesday.