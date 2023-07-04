Home / Companies / News / TweetDeck users to get verified in 30 days or face restrictions: Twitter

Twitter users will need to get their account verified for using collaborative and content creation platform TweetDeck, the social media company said on Tuesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Access to TweetDeck is free as of now but its users will now have to shell out money to access it with new rules mandating verification of account.

TweetDeck allows users to manage multiple accounts from a single dashboard as well as collaborate with other users for creating content on Twitter without sharing passwords. "In 30 days, users must be Verified to access TweetDeck," Twitter Support said in a tweet.

Access to TweetDeck is free as of now but its users will now have to shell out money to access it with new rules mandating verification of account.

Twitter charges Rs 650 per month or Rs 6,800 annually on the web from verified accounts. 

Twitter said that it has temporarily disabled the "Teams" functionality, which helps collaborate with other users, and will be restored in the coming weeks.

In a new version released on Tuesday, users will need to import their TweetDeck columns the first time they launch the application. The new version of the application will support features such as full composer functionality, spaces, video docking and polls, among others. 

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 10:57 PM IST

