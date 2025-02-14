Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / BHEL bags Rs 6,700 cr contract from Singareni Collieries for Telangana unit

BHEL bags Rs 6,700 cr contract from Singareni Collieries for Telangana unit

Significantly, these units were also entrusted upon BHEL for Boiler-Turbine-Generator (BTG) scope and both units were commissioned by BHEL in 2016

Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday informed the exchanges that it has received a ‘limited notice to proceed' (LNTP) from NTPC for setting up thermal power plants worth over Rs 15,000 crore.
Source: File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-run engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Friday said it has secured an order worth 6,700 crore from Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) to set up an 800 MW thermal power unit in Telangana.

Under this contract, BHEL's scope of work includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection and commissioning, along with civil works, a company statement said.

BHEL has secured an order from SCCL for setting up the 800 MW Adilabad supercritical thermal power project in Mancherial district, Telangana on EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) basis.

The company said the broad consideration or size of the order is Rs 6,700 crore exclusive of taxes and duties.

The proposed unit is to be established adjacent to the existing 2x600 MW units which are in operation.

Significantly, these units were also entrusted upon BHEL for Boiler-Turbine-Generator (BTG) scope and both units were commissioned by BHEL in 2016.

Also Read

BHEL share price rises over 3% on multiple orders; check details here

Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal picks stocks to buy today for near-term upside

BHEL gains 4% on posting healthy Q3 nos; PAT rises 123%, revenue up 32%

BHEL Q3FY25 results: Net profit more than doubles to Rs 134.7 crore

DEE Development Engineers expects revenue to triple to Rs 2,400-cr: CMD

Notably, BHEL has successfully installed more than 75 per cent of the coal-based sets for various utilities in the state of Telangana.

As India's foremost power equipment manufacturer, with over 1,70,000 MW of utility power capacity installed across the country, BHEL continues to play a pivotal role in bolstering India's energy security and supporting the vision of self-reliance in the power sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi HC rules in favour of govt in $1.5 billion gas dispute with RIL

Fortis Healthcare to acquire 228 bed hospital in Punjab for Rs 462 crore

Meta to build a 50,000 km undersea cable spanning five continents

Mahindra electric origin SUVs get bookings of over 30,000 units on day 1

Financial services firm Navi appoints new CEOs as part of leadership rejig

Topics :BhelSingareniCoal minesSCCL

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story